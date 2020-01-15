At the top of the Hub restaurant, the Skywalk observatory will close its doors

Two locations in the Prudential Tower with some of the best views in Boston will close this spring. Select Restaurants Inc. and Boston Properties have confirmed to the Boston Globe that the Top of the Hub restaurant and the Skywalk Observatory will close on April 18. Properties also told the Globe that it “is planning an exciting new design for an observatory.” The top of the hub was located on the 52nd floor of the Prudential tower and offered a breathtaking view of the city. The venue has a 145-seat full-service restaurant and a 190-seat lounge. Skywalk, located just two floors below the top of the hub, offers visitors a bird’s eye view of Hancock Tower, Fenway Park, Boston Common, the Charles River and countless other Boston landmarks. According to the Select Restaurants website, people can see up to 100 miles away on a clear day. The restaurant group told The Globe that 200 workers would lose their jobs. The announcement was made to staff at a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Two locations in the Prudential Tower with some of the best views in Boston will close this spring.

Select Restaurants Inc. and Boston Properties have confirmed to the Boston Globe that the Top of the Hub restaurant and the Skywalk Observatory will close on April 18.

Boston Properties also told the Globe that it “is planning an exciting new design for an observatory.”

Top of the Hub was located on the 52nd floor of the Prudential Tower and offered a breathtaking view of the city. The venue has a 145-seat full-service restaurant and a 190-seat lounge.

Skywalk, located just two stories below the top of the hub, offers visitors a bird’s eye view of Hancock Tower, Fenway Park, Boston Common, Charles River, and countless other Boston landmarks. According to the Select Restaurants website, people can see up to 100 miles away on a clear day.

The restaurant group told The Globe that 200 workers would lose their jobs. The announcement was made to staff at a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

.