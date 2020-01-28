Nick Kyrgios insists that public perception has changed more than he does, but also recognizes the challenge of maintaining the stance shown during a summer of image rehabilitation that has delivered unusually positive reviews.

One of the youngest came on Tuesday from another fiery guy, the 2001 Wimbledon champion and new Hall of Fame candidate Goran Ivanisevic. Keywords: fight, behave.

“Tennis needs Nick. Tennis needs more nicks, ”said Ivanisevic, who was jokingly known for having the same personality as his Croatian hometown: Split.

“It’s funny, they always told me I was crazy. I’m nothing compared to some boys now. These young people can be pretty difficult. But we need that. We need a little difference in tennis.

See how many supporters, followers, Nick has. It’s just a question from Nick. I think there were three Gorans, but at least 10 nicks.

“It depends on which one appears. Tennis is amazing. He can easily be number 1 in the future. “

Simple? Hmmm. Unfortunately for Kyrgios not every tournament is a team tournament and is not played at home.

After Amanda Anisimova lost in mixed doubles at Canberran’s Australian Open on Tuesday, his next game will be played at a winter New York Open starting on February 10 without the large support crew accompanying him on the east coast in recent weeks ,

The beginning of something: Nick Kyrgios wallowed with captain Lleyton Hewitt in the team sport of the ATP Cup. Photo: Getty

The 24-year-old was grateful for the support of his conqueror Rafael Nadal – “I like the Kyrgios in this tournament” – after they placed an electric four-seater in the Rod Laver Arena on Monday evening.

Number 1 in the world for a player who will return to the top 20, still seven places from his peak: “His talent is undoubtedly one of the best in the world and a good chance to fight every tournament , ”

None of this was new to Kyrgyzstan.

“I’ve known that for four years. But the problem for me is that I can produce the same attitude over and over again,” he said.

I mean, hopefully I can keep going. I just take it day after day, try to be positive, just put it in a positive mood. “

It will be especially worth stopping by Kyrgios in August, in the heat of the US hard court swing (see Cincinnati, 2019, Montreal, etc.) when the relentless travel and time spent away from home add up Become a problem.

Or maybe in October in Asia (see several times in Shanghai), where several very public examples of his unfortunate revelations took place.

Mark Philippoussis suspects that the risk of suspension has contributed to his concentration since the Cincinnati collapse last year, although the distinction between ATP Tour games and Grand Slams means that no indiscretion at Melbourne Park could trigger the 16-week ban, which poses a threat until the end of the year. The six-month trial period expires at the end of March.

At the same time, Philippoussis, who was never overly demonstrative in his days as a top 10 player and dual major finalist, claims that “it’s not wrong to show and speak emotions on the pitch and speak to your box or even one Smashing clubs just to get that energy out. ”

“There is nothing wrong with that. At the end of the day it’s about the competition and it was a great competition.”

Indeed, it is inconceivable that histrionics and outbreaks will ever go away completely.

However, the most important thing is still how well Kyrgios deals with these emotions so as not to destroy himself.

Nor should we underestimate the additional perspective and motivation that the bushfire situation offers and the advantage that Kyrgios is engaging in something bigger than his very privileged self.

Ripen with age? Nick Kyrgios meets the fans in Melbourne Park. Photo: AAP

The doubters remain rightly so, but this time everything feels a little different.

Perhaps this is really a turning point because we have seen that Kyrgios is passionate. Takes care. Will try. Really wants to win. The next time he protests differently, we’ll know better.

The other key element is of course his preparation for a training warrior like Alex de Minaur or John Millman, who he is not.

Kyrgios, at least on the outside, was very proud to emphasize how much less work he does than most of his rivals – the hope is that he will now decide that this is a hollow boast.

If he doesn’t, you’d suspect that seven games of best-of-five-set tennis are still a few too many, and the majors remain the titles that the more committed professionals win.

“I feel like I’ve made progress as a human being. I don’t really care about a tennis player,” said Kyrgios after leaving the Rod Laver Arena. He had tears in his eyes and was wearing a Kobe Bryant LA Lakers undershirt when he went to the venue he could no longer avoid.

“But I definitely want to continue in this direction.”

An interesting contrast is Alexander Zverev, one of his colleagues and youngest sparring partner, the talented German, who is almost two years younger than Kyrgyzstan and has already won three Masters 1000 titles and the prestigious ATP final at the end of 2018.

Zverev has never lacked commitment, but it was difficult for him to produce his best tennis with the majors.

The man who promised to donate all his $ 4.12 million prize money to the Bushfire Relief Fund if he won the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup on Sunday won twelve sets in a row to the quarter-finals on Wednesday against the 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka.

The winner plays either Nadal or Dominic Thiem.

But on a day when Roger Federer is ahead with seven match balls against Tennys Sandgren, it will probably be difficult on Thursday with his aching abdomen to avoid the executioner known as Novak Djokovic.

Another couple of legends, John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova, were censored from the tournament for their little banner stunt at Margaret Court Arena, although the urge to rename the stadium after Evonne Goolagong Cawley, unlikely, may retain the title has a problem in the global spotlight.

Ash Barty seems to be getting more and more comfortable here, as the first Australian semi-finalist since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005 competes against her best buddy and the unwilling / unprepared post-game interviewer Casey Dellacqua and jokes about the temptation of “the beverages” , On a charity golf day and when she says she’ll never really get used to all the excitement.

Ash Barty could be on the verge of becoming something special at the Australian Open. Photo: AAP

There will be a lot more if she leaves tough 14th starter Sofia Kenin behind on Thursday and becomes the first home-made finalist since Wendy Turnbull in 1980.

This was a time when Melbourne Park was still a breeze for the late visionary John Cain, and Johnny Mac and Martina made a statement with their tennis instead of wearing an Evonne Goolagong Arena sign on Margaret’s Court.

As for Barty, nothing so radical because the limelight is not something she’s ever been looking for.

“No, I would prefer to just sit at home and live my quiet little life. I mean, no offense, but not having to talk to you every day would be pretty good,” smiled the world’s number one after making up for the quarter-final loss to Petra Kvitova last year.

“I feel like I have nothing to say. I speak a little in a circle.

“It’s incredible. It’s part of the journey that I hate it and love it. It’s all the same. It’s all fun.”