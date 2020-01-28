At the Kobe Bryant memorial, tears poured out, joyful memories

LOS ANGELES, CA. – Fans call it the house that Kobe built, and since the shocking death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash, thousands have gathered in front of the glittering steel and glass building where the legend of the Los Angeles Lakers wrote so much basketball history.

Arrivals at the downtown Staples Center began shortly after it became known that Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who had been killed in the Sunday accident. They continued unabated on Monday when people dropped out of school or work to pay respect to a man with whom many felt related.

“The memories he gave us as a family were great memories,” said Lawrence Perez or North Hollywood, who arrived with his wife Maureen and 15-year-old daughter Desiree. “We could have been at home, but we wanted to be with other people who were going through the same thing.”

The Lakers had scheduled a game against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on Tuesday night, but the NBA has postponed it out of respect for the Lakers. The Lakers’ next home game is Friday night against Portland.

The Staples Center, home of the Lakers and Clippers, opened for the 1999-2000 season when a 21-year-old Bryant blossomed. This season, the team would win the first of five championships in the next 10 years.

Although the mood there was often bleak on Monday as people hugged and wiped away tears, many had to grin as they remembered joyful moments Bryant brought to their lives.

“The greatest moment was when I got his autograph for his rookie year,” said Perez, remembering how he told teen Bryant that he was meant for size. Bryant smiled, shook his hand and hoped he was going to get into the team’s lineup sooner or later.

Perez had planned to take this ball to the Bryant Hall of Fame for admission, which was expected later this year, and to ask him to sign it again.

“But that’s not going to happen now,” he said softly when his wife hugged him and said, “he cried when he heard the news.”

When people arrived at the arena, they were greeted by a huge collection of flowers, balloons, votive candles (some with Bryant’s photo), hats, jerseys, angel statues, and photos and paintings by Bryant and his daughter that circled the area. Some showed father and daughter with angel wings. Others included personal messages in English, Spanish, and Chinese that showed the international impact of Bryant’s career.

“I left my shoe behind for him,” said Louie Guerrero of Los Angeles, who with his two-year-old daughter Lexie in her own little Lakers uniform pushed a stroller to the memorial. He spontaneously decided to add one of his official Lakers basketball shoes to the memorial after scribbling on it: “We Love You, Kobe.”

He walked away with only one sock on his left foot.

Nearby, Michelle Rodriguez wiped a tear from Los Angeles as she looked at photos of Bryant with his daughter and teammates. The 30-year-old rescue sister had arrived with her 12-year-old bulldog Canelle after a night shift. Both were wearing Lakers jerseys.

“I think everyone can say that we loved the team as a whole, but it was different from when you saw Kobe play,” she said.

“And he was such a great man outside of basketball too,” she added. “With all the work he has done in the community, he is a hero of this city.”

