Ke’Bryan Hayes don’t remember watching his father, Charlie Hayes, play in the major leagues. He was 4 years old when Charlie retired, so he has no memories of running in a major league clubhouse or chatting with his teammates. What he remembers is that since he was little, he knew he wanted to have a long career as a third division player in the major leagues, like his father.

Funny thing: Dad didn’t think it was a great idea.

Funnier thing …

“This one,” Charlie told me this week over the phone from a ball field in Texas, “is good at proving people are wrong.”

When he was about 7 or 8 years old, as Ke’Bryan recalls, he told his father his dream and asked him how he could make it happen. Charlie, a few years from a 14-season career, was not convinced that Ke’Bryan could do it. He did not encourage, or even want, any of his three sons to play baseball. He didn’t think they were disciplined enough to become pro ball players, and he felt that Ke’Bryan, the youngest of the three, was not as naturally gifted as the other two. So he told Ke’Bryan that he was going to have to work harder than the others.

Much more difficult.

This is what Ke’Bryan did.

At the age of eight, he would go to Charlie’s recently opened baseball center in Tomball, Texas, just after school and train in one of Charlie’s 10-12 classes. Almost all of Charlie’s students were older than him, about 15 or 16 years old. If they each got 50 swings in the cage, Ke’Bryan got 50 swings with their bat, not his. If there were seven or eight classes that day, he went to the cage seven or eight times. If they took bullets on the ground, he took them too. It was often more than 200 Grounders a day, with Charlie pointing out that when Ke’Bryan throws the diamond at first base, he throws it. Not throw, throw. Difficult. When Ke’Bryan protested, saying he would hurt his arm, Charlie assured him that he would be fine. He needed to strengthen the strength of the arms.

Charlie says that Ke’Bryan is the most committed person who has crossed the Big League Academy Baseball. Although his judgment seems to be a little biased, Charlie thinks so. After all, he didn’t even want him to play ball. Ke’Bryan proved him wrong. He was more than disciplined enough to play professionally. And after more than a decade of collaboration, Ke’Bryan was selected by the Pirates in the first round of the 2015 amateur draft.

Now he is universally acclaimed as one of the game’s best third base prospects and is on the verge of breaking into the major leagues.

“He has a work ethic like no other,” said Charlie.

