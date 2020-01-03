At the dawn of Chelsea debut, Sam Kerr will change women's football in the UK

Loading...

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr will make his long-awaited debut at Chelsea on Sunday in what has been called a turning point for women's football in the UK.

Kerr landed in London last weekend from the United States and will play against Reading in the Barclays Women's Super League with London club hoping that his arrival will help them claim a place in the Champions League.

Sam Kerr is likely to start for Chelsea against Reading in his debut.

The 26-year-old athlete trained with his new teammates for the first time this week on the Chelsea training ground in Surrey and will likely be named in the starting lineup by manager Emma Hayes for the match at Kingsmeadow Ground in south-west London. .

The top two WSL teams will advance to the Champions League and Chelsea are currently third – four points behind leader Arsenal and one behind Manchester City – but with one game in hand.