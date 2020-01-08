At the 2020 ceremony, the Oscars will again be without hosts

Loading...

For the second year in a row, there will be no celebrity who leads the annual Academy Awards.

The Academy of Arts and Sciences for Feature Films confirmed the decision to forego a moderator again via tweet on Wednesday. This is probably wise after 2019 managed to no longer enter a proverbial droppings pile.

This year’s #Oscars at a glance:

✅ stars

✅ performances

✅ surprises

🚫 host

See you on February 9th!

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020

If vague emoji tweets aren’t enough to keep you happy, there’s also a statement from ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke, who chatted about the news Wednesday before appearing on the Television Critics Association’s (h / t The Hollywood Reporter) winter press tour ,

“Let me now confirm with the academy that there will be no traditional host this year,” said Burke. The report goes on to say that, as THR put it, the desire in 2019 is to “repeat what worked”.

Yes, there was the highly questionable best picture win for Green Book. But that would have happened with or without a host, and it’s a completely separate conversation. The news comes less than a week before the nominees are announced on January 13 and a little more than a month before the show actually airs on February 9.

Instead of a host, the ceremony in 2019 was based on a larger and more diverse line of moderators. It also replaced the opening monologue with a miniature rock show. Adam Lambert joined Queen for an electrifying performance of “We Will Rock You / We Are The Champions”. The appearance was of course tied to Freddie Mercury’s success in 2019, for which star Rami Malek received the award for best actor.

One can imagine how the 2020 fair will open at this point. If the Elton John Biopic Rocketman gets a lot of nominations, then a performance by the man himself is out of the question. Personally, I hope we can get Taylor Swift to perform “Beautiful Ghosts” by Cats because Cats is excellent and deserves all the statues.

Before 2019, 1989 was the last time the show ran without a proper moderator (and it was a big, beautiful disaster). You can tune in to ABC on February 9th to receive the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

UPDATE: January 8, 2020, 3:22 p.m. European Summer Time ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke’s statement added.

