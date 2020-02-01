At Mildred, please concentrate on the black font

“She won a list, now a group 3, and they’re worth a lot. If filly can win a brave black guy, they’re worth so much.”

Emancipation, the Australian horse of 1984, was trained by Begg’s Hall of Fame trainer father Neville and her nickname was Mildred.

Neville passed this name on to the $ 45,000 yearling, who is doing his best to reach the height of the winning mare.

Champion Galloper Emancipation, known in the stable as Mildred, was trained by Grahame Begg’s father Neville Begg.Credit: Fairfgax Media

And Begg said he hadn’t ruled out a Blue Diamond slope, even though it was only seven days after the Talinden that will take place in Flemington, where it is two out of two.

“She quickly backed off from her first start to her second start, so that’s a very real possibility,” he said.

“But we have no plans. We could go to Sydney and maybe drive in up there.

“She drives so well on the straight, she’s two out of two on the straight. She won’t be as good at the weights, she will be 58 kg, but she was 57 kg today, so it made no difference.

“It’s about maximizing their value.”

Begg won the 2018 Blue Diamond with Written By, who he said was more brilliant than Mildred, but his new rising star was very honest and very professional.

“She goes out there, puts it on the line. From the first day she lay there,” he said.

“We thought she was a little undervalued in today’s race, but we were very encouraged to do her work earlier this week.”

Previously, Ciaron Maher and David Eustace strengthened their golden slipper hand in Sydney with the victories in Prague and in the away game.

Prague, a Redoute’s Choice colt, is now two out of two with Group 3 victory at Canonbury Stakes, while Away Game underpinned their victory at Magic Millions with Group 3 victory at Widden Stakes.

