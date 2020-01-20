At least two Honolulu police officers have been reported to have been killed in gunfire

By Carma Hassan, Artemis Moshtaghian and Darran Simon, CNN

(CNN) – At least two Honolulu police officers were shot and killed in the Diamond Head area on Sunday morning, according to CNN member Hawaii News Now.

The station reported that the suspect apparently set fire to a house on Hibiscus Drive during the shootout.

Police in Honolulu said the Hibiscus Drive area was closed due to a police investigation. Video from Hawaii News Now showed several homes on this street on fire.

The Mayor of Honolulu and the governor of the state confirmed the death of the two officers. CNN has not independently verified the details of the incident provided by Hawaii News Now.

A witness told Hawaii News. Now he heard about 20 shots, followed by some more after some time.

Ian Felix, a witness, told Hawaii News Now that he had seen a woman bleeding near the house where the shooting was taking place when he left with his mother.

“She screamed,” said Felix about the injured woman who was bleeding from her leg.

Felix said he helped the woman provide first aid until an officer arrived and put a tourniquet on her leg.

Then two police officers arrived, he said.

After hearing gunshots, Felix said he and another person had taken the injured woman across the street to another house’s garage and later to an ambulance.

Felix said he believed one of the police officers had been fatally shot.

“I’m really sorry it happened,” said Felix.

Governor: “Our whole state mourns the murder of officers.”

Earlier, Derek Hayes, FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician, told CNN that the FBI had responded to an “active shooter” in Honolulu. Agents of the office for alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives also reacted to the situation of active shooters, the agency said on Twitter.

The Mayor of Honolulu, Kirk Caldwell, and the Governor of Hawaii, David Ige, mourned the death of the police on Twitter.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy not only for the city and county of Honolulu, but for the entire state of Hawaii,” wrote Caldwell.

In a statement, Ige said the state was grieving.

“Our entire state is mourning the loss of two Honolulu police officers who were killed on duty this morning. If we offer our condolences to their families, friends and colleagues, let us also come together to help and support those who this tragedy has changed forever, “the statement said.

