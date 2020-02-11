At least seven killed Europe as powerful storm bats

A storm has swept across Europe, with hurricane storms and heavy rains that have killed at least seven people and caused serious travel interruptions.

The storm, known as Sabine in Germany but known elsewhere as Ciara, travels east after first visiting the British Isles and then mainland Europe.

After leaving a trace of destruction from France to Poland, it is now heading towards Germany.

A woman and her 15-year-old daughter died in Poland on Monday after the storm tore down the roof of a ski rental equipment building in the mountain village of Bukowina Tatrzanska.

In Sweden, a man drowned after he and another person sailed on the capsized South Sea from Fegen. The victim was washed ashore and later died. The other person is still missing.

Two men, one in the north of Slovenia and one in the south of England, also died after their cars were hit by falling trees.

And in Germany, a driver died after crashing his truck onto a trailer that had been parked by workers who had removed storm debris from a highway in southern Hesse.

Britain, which bore the brunt of the storm on Sunday, estimated the damage and worked to restore electricity to 20,000 homes. For parts of Northern England and Scotland, however, there is a short period of time to predict snowstorms and snow.

Many parts of the country wiped up in just 24 hours after a month and a half of rain and rivers burst their banks.

The transport authorities have also worked hard to clear up the chaos. Network Rail, which operates the country’s rail infrastructure, said thousands of engineers fought “in terrible conditions” after the storm blasted trees, sheds, roofs, and even trampolines onto the tracks.

Airlines flying to and from British airports were still affected by the storm. More than 100 flights were canceled.

The storm had mostly reached France around noon on Monday, although meteorologists had warned that the Mediterranean island of Corsica could later have wind speeds of up to 200 km / h.

