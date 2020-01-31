At least seven injured in Milwaukee crash

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4619493002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=milwaukee-fire-department%2Cfear%2Csadness%2Coverall-very-negative%2Cchildrens-hospital-of-wisconsin%2Cnorth-shore-fire-department%2Coffence&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news&ssts=news&series=" name="snow-player/4619493002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/30/USAT/8c7739a7-b380-41b1-aa61-11a9ae40a6b2-16X9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

At least seven people, including four children, were injured Friday after a car accident in block 4400 of North Hopkins Street on the west side of Milwaukee. Emergency crews were sent to the crash at 10:39 am (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

At least seven people, including four children, were injured Friday in a crash with at least two vehicles in the 4400 block of North Hopkins Street in Milwaukee, officials said.

The four children were taken to Wisconsin Children’s Hospital, said Deputy Head Mike Blackwood of the Milwaukee Fire Department. Blackwood said the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Radio traffic in emergency situations indicated that four of the injured people were being transported through advanced life support ambulances, an indication that they were seriously injured.

At least three patients were transported to the trauma center of the Froedtert hospital in Wauwatosa.

Two of the wounded had to be released from the wreck by firefighters. An ambulance crew reported a “long-term release” for one of the people who were trapped in the wreck.

Emergency crews were sent to the crash at 10:39 am.

Buy photo

At least seven people, including four children, were injured Friday after a car accident in block 4400 of North Hopkins Street on the west side of Milwaukee. Emergency crews were sent to the crash at 10:39 am (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Engine 36, located at a fire station, just about a mile from the crash, arrived quickly on site and immediately called for more firefighters and equipment to help release the people trapped in the wreck, according to emergency radio traffic.

Crews also called for more ambulances to respond to the scene.

In addition to Milwaukee, an ambulance from the North Shore Fire Department and crews from private ambulance companies responded to the scene, according to radio traffic in an emergency.

Contact Joe Taschler at (414) 224-2554 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTaschler or Facebook at facebook.com/joe.taschler.1.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2020/01/31/milwaukee-traffic-least-seven-hurt-milwaukee-crash/4624084002/