At least one dead in Lawrence apartment fire, officials say

Detective officers from the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s office investigated the cause of a fatal fire in an apartment in Lawrence on Thursday.

The fire was reported Thursday afternoon in an apartment at the corner of East Pleasant Street and Saxonia Avenue in Lawrence.

Fire officials said the man who was killed in the fire was a father who stayed with his son.

Several people at the scene told WCVB that they had tried to enter his apartment to save him, but the flames were too strong.

“This fire has grown so fast,” said Alexis Peralta. “It was nothing but orange.”

The firefighters contained the fire to the first floor of the house, where they found the victim.

Breaking: #Lawrence Police confirms that an old man died in the first floor apartment of this house this evening during a fire. Investigators are on the scene. The victim’s family has just been notified. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/69ZOhnzrMp

– Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) January 23, 2020

“I try not to get emotional because it’s my job, but it’s extremely difficult for the family,” said Lawrence fire chief Brian Moriarty. “I sympathize with them.”

Moriarty said the fire left seven people homeless. The Red Cross helps the victims.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

