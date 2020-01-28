At least 8 dead and more are missing when boats catch fire on a dock in Alabama

By Amanda Watts and Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) – At least eight people died and more are missing after an overnight fire destroyed a dock with approximately 35 boats in Jackson County Park, Alabama.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen from the Sheriff’s Department in Jackson County, two bodies were recovered from the water.

In addition, six or seven people were still not reported, said Harnen.

“They had slips here,” Harnen told CNN partner WAFF. “That doesn’t mean they’re in the water and they’re dead. We’re trying to find them.”

Most of the boats on the dock were houseboats, the Scottsboro fire department said.

Harnen said it was a “total destruction” of about 35 boats that were on the covered dock.

“The dock has collapsed (and) we can’t reach all of the boats right now,” said Harnen. “We have a list of residents here and we’re trying to confirm everyone’s whereabouts.”

Some boats sank on the dock and others swam away before sinking into the lake, said Scottsboro fire chief Gene Necklaus.

Seven people were rescued from the water and taken to hospital for burns and possible hypothermia, Necklaus told CNN partner WHNT. Each of the seven jumped into the water from a boat or dock, and all were in stable condition, he said.

Authorities across the state are responding, including the Scottsboro Police, Jackson County and the State Fire Marshal.

Harnen said divers will soon be looking in the water on Monday morning. Several boats drifted away from the dock in flames and then went underground.

Jackson County Park is located approximately 160 km northeast of Birmingham.

Correction: In a previous version of this story, the surname of Gene Necklaus, chief of the Scottsboro fire department, was misspelled.

