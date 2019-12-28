At least 76 people died after the explosion of a truck bomb in Somalia's national capital

Loading...

A truck bomb exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia's capital on Saturday morning, killing at least 76 people, including many students.

It was one of the most deadly attacks in Mogadishu recently, and witnesses said the strength of the explosion reminded them of the devastating 2017 bombings that killed hundreds.

Government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar said the number of victims could increase if numerous people were brought to hospitals. Dr. Mohamed Yusuf, director of the Madina hospital, said they received 73 bodies. The Aamin emergency service reported at least 76 dead and more than 50 wounded.

A man stands next to a destroyed vehicle at the site of a large explosion near a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 28, 2019.

EPA / SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Most of those killed were students and other students returning to class, Mayor Omar Mohamud Mohamed said on site. Two Turkish brothers were among the dead, said the Somali foreign minister.

Police captain Mohamed Hussein said the explosion targeted a tax collection center during rush hour in the morning when Somalia returned to work after the weekend. A large black cloud of smoke rose above the capital.

Pictures showed the mutilated frames of vehicles and bodies lying on the floor. In a hospital, families and friends searched dozens of bodies.

"I saw many dead people lying on the floor," said the witness Mohamed Abdi Hakim. "Some of these dead were police officers, but most of them were students."

There was no direct claim to responsibility. The Al-Shabab associated with Al-Qaeda often carries out such attacks. The extremist group was driven out of Mogadishu a few years ago, but continues to target high-profile areas such as checkpoints and hotels in the coastal city.

A truck carries the wreckage of a car used in a car bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

(AP Photo / Farah Abdi Warsame)

The extremist group is now able to make its own explosives, the "weapon of choice", said United Nations experts who monitored sanctions against Somalia earlier this year. The group had previously relied on military grade explosives that had been captured in an attack on an African Union peacekeeping force.

Al-Shabab was held responsible for the truck bombing in Mogadishu in October 2017, which killed more than 500 people. The group never took responsibility for the explosion, which led to widespread public outrage. Some analysts said al-Shabab did not dare take credit because its strategy to influence public opinion by uncovering government weaknesses has backfired.

“This explosion is similar to the 2017 explosion. It happened just a few steps away from where I was and threw me on the floor out of sheer violence. I have never seen such an explosion in my life, ”said witness Abdurrahman Yusuf.

The latest attack has raised renewed concerns that the Somali armed forces are ready to assume responsibility for the security of the country in the Horn of Africa from the AU force in the coming months.

Al-Shabab, the target of a growing number of US air strikes since President Donald Trump took office, controls parts of the southern and central regions of Somalia. It is funded by a “tax system” that experts call extortion of businesses and travelers, and that brings in millions of dollars a year.

