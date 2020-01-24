At least 4 dead as a force 6.8 earthquake rocking Eastern Turkey paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Earlier, Soylu told NTV television that rescuers were trying to reach survivors after a four or five storey building collapsed in the town of Maden, in Elazig. About 4-5 buildings collapsed in Sivrice, where two people were injured, he said.

Local administrator Cuma Telceken said that up to seven people are thought to be stuck in two collapsed buildings in Maden.

Soylu was at a meeting about earthquake preparation when the earthquake struck.

Rescue teams from neighboring provinces were sent to the affected areas, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that troops were on standby to help when needed.

The Kandilli seismology center in Istanbul said the earthquake was 6.5, while the US Geological Survey gave the preliminary magnitude of 6.7, and said the earthquake affected not only Turkey, but also Syria, Georgia and Armenia.

Different monitoring centers for earthquakes often give different estimates.

NTV said the earthquake was felt in various Turkish provinces and sent people out in panic.

Turkey is on top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are common. Two strong earthquakes hit northwestern Turkey in 1999, killing around 18,000 people.

A magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig in 2010.

The corresponding press