At least 22 dead, more than 1,000 injured in the earthquake in Turkey

(CNN) – At least 22 people died and hundreds were injured in eastern Turkey after an earthquake struck the region on Friday evening.

The 6.7-magnitude quake struck near the city of Sivrice in the eastern province of Elazig and collapsed at least 10 buildings, said Turkish Interior Minister Sulyman Soylu.

Eighteen people were killed in Elazig province and four in Malatya, Soylu said at a press conference on Saturday.

Around 39 people were torn from the ruins of the collapsed building overnight. 22 people were caught.

Around 1,030 people were injured and hospitalized, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday. But the number could increase.

The video by the Turkish IHA Broadcasting Services shows emergency services who rescue injuries from a collapsed building.

The earthquake in Elazig caused the collapse of five buildings and serious damage to a number of buildings in the region, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum told reporters.

According to preliminary reports, the earthquake lasted 40 seconds, the country’s Presidency for Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) said.

Fifteen aftershocks were felt in the wake, with the strongest at 5.4, Soylu said. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km, which increases the tremor on the surface.

About 500,000 people felt tremendous to trembling, the USGS reported. The earthquake was felt in several other countries, including Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

The quake interrupted a live broadcast from Edessa TV. The show’s video shows four anchors speaking while everything wobbles around them.

All relevant departments have taken measures to ensure the security of citizens after the earthquake, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early Saturday. Ministers of the Interior, Health and Environment were sent to the areas affected by the quake.

