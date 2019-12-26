At least 20 dead after Typhoon Phanfone defeated the Philippines during Christmas

Loading...

A strong typhoon that flew through the central Philippines prompted at least 20 dead and thousands to flee their homes, which devastated the Christmas party in the predominantly Catholic country.

The typhoon Phanfone stranded many people at sea and at airports at the height of their vacation trips, triggered landslides, flooded low-lying villages with floods, destroyed houses, knocked down trees and electricity pylons and cut off electricity in entire provinces.

A villager stands next to a damaged house in the typhoon-stricken city of Balasan, Ilo-Ilo Province, Philippines, December 26, 2019.

EPA / LEO SOLINAP

A civil protection officer described the destroyed coastal city of Batad in the province of Iloilo on Christmas Day as a “ghost town”.

"You can't see anyone since there was a total power outage. You can't hear anything." The city looked like a ghost town, ”said Cindy Ferrer of the Regional Office for Civil Protection on the phone.

The storm eased slightly on Thursday when it blew into the South China Sea with sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of 150 km / h after striking island after island with violent winds and heavy rain on Christmas Day. the weather agency said.

Most of the 20 deaths reported by officials were due to drowning, falling trees and accidental electric shocks.

A father, his three children and another relative were among the missing in the severely hit province of Iloilo after a swollen river flooded their barrack.

Toppled coconut palms rest on a house in the typhoon-infested city of Balasan, Ilo-Ilo Province, Philippines, December 26, 2019.

EPA / LEO SOLINAP

The typhoon struck the Eastern Samar province on Christmas Eve and then rolled over the central region of the archipelago at Christmas, invading seven coastal towns and island provinces without losing power, government forecasters said.

Provincial officials, army troops, police and volunteers spent Christmas away to look after thousands of displaced people in urban gyms and schools that became emergency shelters.

More than 25,000 people were stranded in seaports across the central region and remote provinces after the Coast Guard banned ferries and cargo ships from venturing into dangerously troubled waters. Dozens of domestic flights to and from the region have been canceled.

About 20 typhoons and storms hit the Philippines every year. The Southeast Asian nation is also in the Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common. With more than 100 million inhabitants, the country is one of the most disaster-prone in the world.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

