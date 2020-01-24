At least 2 people killed in massive industrial explosion: NPR

Rescue workers are working at the early morning explosion, which Houston fire chief Samuel Peña said has caused significant damage to surrounding homes and even demolished some of its foundations.

A massive industrial explosion in northwest Houston early Friday killed two people, left a shop in ruins, tore houses off their foundations, and caused debris to fly about half a mile.

The explosion before dawn in a Watson Grinding and Manufacturing building that provides industrial services such as thermal spray coatings was felt more than 30 miles away, Houston police chief Art Acevedo said at a press conference.

Acevedo said it was not clear whether the victims were employees. He said the police had opened a criminal investigation into the incident, although they currently have no reason to believe that the explosion was intentional.

The Friday incident is the latest in a series of industrial explosions in the Texas Gulf Coast region, which is home to numerous chemical facilities.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion that shook the area at around 4:30 p.m. local time.

“[The explosion] threw us all out of bed, it was so strong,” Mark Brady told Click2Houston. “It blew up every window in our house. It blew up the garage door from everyone around here … and closer to the explosion over there tore people’s roofs and walls and we don’t know what it is. .. it’s a war zone here. “

A resident told the local news station that her house roof had collapsed. “The whole house is ruined,” she said. “The whole blanket collapsed with all of us. We were all trapped there and a nice family came and helped. … It’s just rubbish.”

The moment of the explosion was captured on video by a doorbell surveillance camera that shows how a bright fireball lights up the sky.

The authorities were initially concerned about valves on propylene tanks releasing gas into the construction site, but Houston fire chief Samuel Peña said the leak had been contained since then. A small, closed area at the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing site is still on fire, he said, adding that the fire department has decided to let it burn itself out.

“This will be a long-term incident. We will be out here for a few days,” said Peña. He encouraged residents who find debris on their courtyards or roofs to call the authorities.

Hazmat’s teams conduct air quality assessments, although Peña said that “there are no reports of build-up or air quality hazards.”

The Houston authorities set up an evacuation center for residents who were forced to leave their homes due to damage. Firefighters and police officers originally recommended that families should leave the area, although they later asked residents to seek shelter locally.

A local school district, Cypress-Fairbanks, said two schools near the explosion site would be closed on Friday. Several school districts have announced that they will leave the students in the house for the day. Nearby roads have been closed and Acevedo said it would take until Saturday.