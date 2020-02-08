At least 17 people died after filming in Thailand

A soldier went on a killing spree in Thailand and killed at least 17 people, the police said.

Authorities say they received reports of the shooting at 3:00 p.m. local time and that the suspect remains at large after an incident in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

He first went to a house in the city and shot two people before going to an arms shop at a military base and taking a new weapon, the local police said.

He was referred to by government officials as Jakrapanth Thomma, who is stationed in the Surathamphitak military camp.

Earlier in the day, he published on his Facebook page: “Death is inevitable for everyone”.

Once after the shooting started, he wrote, “Should I give up?”

The soldier opened fire in various locations in the city, more than 250 km from Bangkok, police spokeswoman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message to reporters.

He then drove past a school to the Terminal 21 shopping center and continued his shooting sport.

They added that he remains close to the building and has not yet been arrested.

It was shut down and the street outside closed when the authorities tried to arrest him.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has expressed his condolences to the families of the dead.

Reporting by IRN

Main picture: The shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand. Photo: Zhang Keren / Xinhua News Agency / PA Images