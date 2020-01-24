At least 11 have been tested as fatal spreads of corona viruses in Australia

The Australian health authorities have tested at least 11 people for the deadly coronavirus, as the death toll in China increases to 25.

Dr. Queensland’s chief health officer, Jeannette Young, said two people would be tested for the new respiratory virus on Friday while four others were tested and released.

A third person was tested in NSW on Thursday and another four people were tested on Friday, according to ABC.

Just four hours after the end of direct flights from Wuhan to Sydney (which run three times a week) and before the Chinese New Year on Saturday, more than 11 million people were banned from traveling outside Wuhan, the epicenter of the most recently discovered coronavirus, month.

The city’s urban transport system is also blocked and outgoing flights have been suspended.

According to China’s National Health Commission, the number of cases of viruses has risen to 830, while there have been 25 deaths.

The update on Friday morning also confirmed the first death outside of the central province of Hubei.

The health commission in Hebei, a northern province on the border with Beijing, said an 80-year-old man had died after experiencing symptoms when he returned from a two-month stay in Wuhan to visit relatives

In other countries, Thailand has confirmed four cases, and the United States, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan have each reported one.

In the UK, 14 people were tested with five confirmed negative and nine expected results.

Airports around the world check passengers arriving from China.

Five people were tested for coronavirus in Scotland and one in Belfast was treated symptomatically.

Taiwan has banned anyone from Wuhan from going to the island.

Border security critical problem

Home Secretary Peter Dutton told the Nine Network on Friday that Australia had the best protocols to contain the virus.

“I think people should realize that in a country like ours, health services are best prepared, can respond best, and can quarantine people very quickly.”

When passengers and crew with face masks landed on Thursday from a flight from Wuhan to Sydney, NSW Health had doctors and nurses with airport infection control experience with the Australian Border Force. Virology experts were there too.

No sick passengers were found on the flight. However, those who are exposed to the virus may not have flu-like symptoms for up to a week.

Crossbench Senator Rex Patrick asked why only flights from Wuhan were checked by biosecurity staff.

“Today, more than 40 direct China flights will arrive in Australia,” said Senator Patrick on Friday.

“Why aren’t all direct flights checked?”

“The biosecurity screening of all flights from China will not prevent the virus from entering the Australian population, but will likely slow it down,” said Senator Patrick.

“It is much better to be careful than late. This is a critical issue of border security. “

It is believed that the previously unknown virus strain emerged from illegally traded wild animals at an animal market at the end of last year.

The WHO says “too early” to explain a global health emergency

Victoria’s chief physician said he was “surprised” that the World Health Organization was “a little early” to declare a coronavirus a global health emergency.

After the panel met in Geneva, WHO Emergency Committee chairman Didier Houssin said that a nomination would have asked countries to step up the international response.

“Make no mistake, this is an emergency in China,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“It has not yet become a global health emergency. It could be another one, ”he said.

While the world health authorities are trying to curb the spread of the virus, research teams are already working on the development of potential vaccines, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said.

It is planned to have at least one potential vaccine in clinical trials by June.

Initial studies indicate that the virus has been spread from snakes to humans. The Chinese government’s medical advisor, Zhong Nanshan, has also identified badgers and rats as possible sources.

University of Queensland researchers are racing around the world for a vaccine, saying that global adoption could take less than six months using rapid response technology known as molecular clamp, which has proven effective against other viruses under laboratory conditions.

The virus can be transmitted from person to person. Photo: ABC

The team already has the genetic sequence of the corona virus and will use it to produce a protein that corresponds to what is on the surface of the virus.

It is this protein that activates the body’s immune system.

“By injecting, we can achieve an optimal immune response in people who offer protection,” says Dr. Keith Chappell from the School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences at UQ and the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.

Dr. Chappell says his team has a couple of tough months ahead of them, but it will do everything possible to have a safe vaccine available by the end of July, or earlier if possible.

“That is our goal. It’s an incredibly difficult time frame, but we’ll do our best, ”he told ABC Radio.

