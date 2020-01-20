At least 1 dead and 15 wounded when shot in Kansas City, the police said

By Alta Spells, CNN

(CNN) – Kansas City police believe a gunman opened fire on a group of people waiting in line to get to a bar and was stopped in the parking lot by an armed security guard.

The officers were nearby when the call for the shootout came shortly before 11:30 p.m. On Sunday, Jackson said in a press conference on Twitter.

A man who the police believe was the shooter and a woman were found dead in the parking lot.

Officers were not involved in the shots and, according to Jackson, did not fire the shots.

According to Jackson, at least 15 people with injuries came to nearby hospitals, three of which are in critical condition.

The police do not know if it was a specific person or if there was a malfunction that led to the shootout. It is also not yet known what type of weapon was used.

Filming took place hours after the Kansas City Chiefs won a trip to the Super Bowl LIV and defeated the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“Detectives and investigators at the crime scene will collect evidence and speak to witnesses to collect evidence and other information to see what led to the shooting,” Jackson said in a press release.

