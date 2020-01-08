At EyeBuyDirect you get a 30% discount on glasses

Loading...

By Leah StodartMashable Shopping2020-01-07 16:01:42 UTC

TL; DR: All EyeBuyDirect lenses are 30% discount with code NEWYOU plus three day shipping for $ 29 extra.

Things you shouldn’t take with you into the new decade: Shit friends, that longstanding grudge about something that happened five years ago, and your habit of convincing yourself that you don’t need glasses because “it’s just allergies, that blur things “.

EyeBuyDirect offers a 30% discount on all lenses with code NEWYOUand if you need them as soon as possible, you can get them to your door in three days for $ 29. Returns and exchanges within two weeks are free of charge. So it’s a snap to grab a couple of pairs to compare.

The styles range from rectangular to the classic Wayfarer shape to the large, round tortoiseshell styles, which are essentially a prerequisite for working as an Instagram influencer. Sunglasses are also included in the promotion. The average price is $ 45, so your savings should be $ 10 to $ 15. You can pocket your extra cash or use it for an upgrade, such as blue light lenses, to protect your eyes from the headache-causing glare emanating from computer screens or from staring at your phone all day long. Sometimes dark mode is simply not enough. If you know your prescription, there is a section on right and left eye information that you received from your eye doctor. If not, you can simply opt for reading glasses or no magnification at all.

A style and fit quiz will help you find the right way, since 833 pages of options can be overwhelming. However, if you find that descriptions like “edgy” or “stylish” are too vague or that it’s 2020 and you still don’t know your face shape, you can order as many 30% off couples as you want and return them those who don’t suit you IRL.

Use code NEWYOU and start shopping styles here.