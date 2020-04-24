A&T donates Chevrolet to Pennridge Little League – News – The Intelligencer

Friday

Apr 3, 2020 at 1:02 PM

SELLERSVILLE – A&T Chevrolet will once again help support Pennridge Little League through the Chevy Youth Baseball Program, which includes equipment and a $ 500 cash donation.

Pennridge Little League players and coaches will use new umbrella tents, field counters, score books and “indestruct-a-ball” buckets filled with basic training fonts.

Chevy Youth Baseball is a separate initiative that establishes positive relationships between local dealers and the communities they serve. Through the program, youth baseball participants will once again have the opportunity to attend a youth clinic with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“We love this program,” said Jeff Allen, president of A&T Chevrolet. “The kids have fun and spend a lot of time outdoors, but they learn so much about teamwork, the lessons they will take with them into adulthood. So thanks to all the coaches and adults who have given their time to accomplish this. “

A&T Chevrolet is also a team sponsor looking forward to open day ceremonies.

For information, visit www.pennridgell.org.