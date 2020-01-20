At day break, Flames optimistic that they are trending in the right direction

It was a legitimate question.

After Saturday’s loss for the humble senators of Ottawa, a place that should be for any team that presents itself as a candidate, Calgary Flames interim head coach Geoff Ward was asked if his team might be fighting a bit of mental fatigue.

After all, it has been a roller coaster campaign. So maybe the week-bye / all-star break came at a perfect time?

“There should be no mental fatigue at this time of the year,” Ward replied. “It’s a good question to ask, but teams at the end are not mentally tired right now. If they get something, they will become mentally stronger. Teams will now raise their level, players will increase their level. ..

“The guys who know what it takes to win and who are everlasting are winners and they are in play-off situations, they are getting better now. So for us, I really hope that there is no mental fatigue. “

The flames are not eternal winners. (As a reminder, they have not been qualified for back-to-back springs since 2008 and 2009.)

However, they hope to go in that direction.

Although fans were frustrated after Saturday’s stinker, a 5-2 loss to a reconstruction group that still had to win in 2020, it is not as if the Calgary crew were in a sort of tail-spider for their outings.

“Hopefully we use this break and we really catapult ourselves and get some real momentum,” said Flames captain Mark Giordano after the loss in Ottawa. “No matter how bad this feels, we’ve won six of our last eight if you want to look at it that way. Let’s take the positive out of it and move on.”

There are many positive points.

The Flames have endured some of the problems on the ice – an inconsistent start, a winless skid with six games that felt like an unstoppable free fall, the fact that Johnny Hockey all too often looked like Johnny Who?

There have also been a number of storylines – the scary collapse of TJ Brodie in practice and the revelations of past misconduct that came back to Bill Peters, forcing him to resign as a bank boss at the Saddledome.

The top of the ranking of the Pacific Division is currently as busy as a C-train platform in the center at 5:01 PM, and the Flames (26-19-5) are exactly in that mix, one point back from the first place Vancouver Canucks and also tied for second / third / both wild card spots.

“I think we’re growing up,” said Flames General Manager Brad Treliving prior to that disappointing defeat in Ottawa. “Everyone wants to keep talking about our start – we are still far from the start. I think if we look at it from about the third week of November, it is a pretty solid record and we have played decent hockey.

“And I think we’re learning. We’ve played a lot of close games. We’ve become comfortable in those games. And if I said comfortable, we would sometimes get a little excited about suddenly becoming a 1-0 game or take a 1-1 game and turn it into a 3-1 game Sometimes you can’t do that Sometimes you have to take what is given and to be a good team you really have to feel comfortable feel in 2-1 games – where there are many 50-50 shifts where things don’t happen.

“I always say it’s just pool -” It’s not what you make, it’s what you leave behind. “So just be comfortable in that environment, where things are tight and it’s not always the sexy game, it might just be the puck ahead, to me, that’s his experience and as you continue, they continue to teach you how to win. And that’s what I think our group is learning.For me, learning to win close games and feeling comfortable in an environment where you don’t have to open things and take risks … I think that hockey wins. “

Since he was at the helm as interim head coach at the end of November, Ward has often talked about learning to become a winning team.

Which raises the question, where is this team – in its estimation – on that search?

A few days before the break the insightful skipper explained the progress.

“I think you’re going through certain stages,” Ward said. “First you go from nobody to a start-up. If you are nobody, you lose all the time. And then you learn to win a little bit and you can beat a different team every night, but you are really not reliable in terms of what your process is and how often you win. Then I think you’re going to be a winning team with a little more time and experience, and by that I mean your record is around 500 or just over 500. You learn more lessons and then you become a team that wins regularly and you are not just a winning team, which you talk about in the circles of a fighting team. “

Just a reminder, as you read the rest of this answer, that Ward owns a 2011 Stanley Cup ring, a reminder of his position as an assistant coach in Boston.

“And then you go from a fighting team to learning how to become a champion, and some special teams are going to become from a champion to learning how to be a dynasty,” he continued. “With every step along the way there are things that need to be done, there are lessons to be learned and there are processes that need to be strengthened as you move along that curve. How long that takes depends on the team and the individual people in the team.

“Where are we now? I think we are a team that learns how to be a competitive team. I would now place ourselves in that category. We take steps. But in every step of the process or the evolution of the team, there are pitfalls that you can step into. It is no different with us. We have to learn lessons. We have things that we need to strengthen in our process, so these things become like a scientific experiment – you get the same result every time you do it. “

This current cast of Flames is not going to win 50 games in the regular season, like in 2018-19. Apparently they are not going to fill the net with the same clip either. (The crime really sputtered during the road trip to Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa, with most of their go-to boys ice-cold when they packed their beach vacations.)

However, nobody will complain if they can win a few more play-off games.

That is why their recent success in beepers was such a proud point. The past six Ws of the Flames were of the variety with one purpose.

“We don’t have to win games with four or five goals,” stressed alternative captain Sean Monahan. “You can feel the confidence in the room. Right now it’s not about guys who score 100 or 120 points or whatever it is. It is about the two points every night. That is our mindset and that is now a team mindset. Points are one thing and yes, you want to produce and you want to be one of those guys. But in the end you really want to go into the late season and work there. “

Last season, the Flames hit the bye after a game of nine games. They never looked the same team again, which led to a play-off flop in the first round.

The 2019-20 campaign has not been a smooth cruise – the loss of Saturday for the cellar-resident senators was another reminder – but the skating stars feel that there must be a lot of optimism.

“I think we’ve done a really good job just by finding ways to win games,” said Sam Bennett. “We don’t really blow out teams. I think many of our wins have been games with one goal, and that’s how you win games in the playoffs. That’s how it becomes tight hockey.

“We won so many games early (in 2018-19), we were so good early in the season, and then at the end we started to go down a bit. I think we’re going the other way this year, and that’s the way you really have to go into the playoffs. We just seem to be slow, gradually getting better. “

