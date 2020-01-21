At Davos 2020, Greta Thunberg makes it clear that you should panic

Greta Thunberg did not shred words in Davos 2020. In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, she spoke to the economic and political leaders and accused them of “using empty words and promises”. ”

At a New York Times event on Tuesday, the 17-year-old Swedish climate activist recalled the words of her 2019 Davos speech.

“I came to Davos a year ago and told you that our house was on fire. I wanted you to panic,” she said. “I was warned that making people panic about the climate crisis is a very dangerous thing. But don’t worry. It’s okay. Trust me, I’ve done it before and I assure you it won’t anything. “

“You say children shouldn’t be worried. They say,” Just leave that to us. We will fix it, we promise not to let you down, “she added.” And then – nothing. Silence. Or something worse than silence. Empty words and promises that give the impression that enough measures are being taken. ”

Go to the next eight-minute mark to see Thunberg’s speech in full.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzBrDGg4HJY (/ embed)

Thunberg said that in the days leading up to the 50th anniversary of the World Economic Forum, she joined a group of climate activists who demanded that the world economy and political leaders take action. She then gave a list of demands:

We demand that at this year’s World Economic Forum participants from all companies, banks, institutions and governments:

Immediately stop all fossil fuel exploration and production investments.

Immediately end all fossil fuel subsidies.

And immediately and completely separate from fossil fuels.

We don’t want these things to be done by 2050, 2030, or even 2021. We want this to be done now.

“It seems like we are asking a lot. And of course you will say that we are naive. But this is only the minimum effort required to get the rapid, sustainable transition going,” she said. “Either you do, or you have to explain to your children why you are giving up the 1.5 degree goal.”

She continued that her generation would not give up without a fight.

“I wonder what will you tell your children was the reason for the failure and the climate chaos that you knowingly imposed on them? The 1.5 degree goal? That it seemed so bad for the economy that we decided to give up the idea of ​​securing future living conditions without trying? “She said.

A few hours before this speech, Thunberg spoke in front of a panel with other young environmentalists and warned that there was not enough time to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“Our house is still on fire. Your inactivity heats the flames by the hour. We still tell you to panic and pretend that you love your children more than anything,” she concluded.