At Christmas, think of the lonely (and contact them)

You will probably be with those you love.

Or, at least, with those who love you and remain on your side, even when you don't deserve it.

However, not everyone celebrates Christmas with others.

Some are alone because they want to be.

Some will tell you that they are alone because they want to be, but in reality they are protecting themselves from the anguish they prefer to carry inside.

Some deeply dislike being alone, but the last thing they want is to inspire pity.

They may have been beaten with a failed relationship, a family dispute or a transfer to another city or country where they have not yet made friends. They may have recently experienced the death of a life or a break with those with whom they felt closest.

The reasons matter less than the fact that they are alone.

Many of these people might believe that nobody cares, as they wish on this same day for someone to prove yes.

This is, then, my annual call for you to think about your device, on this day, as primarily a lifesaver for another person.

Yes, for most of the year, your phone, tablet or laptop is your source for work, entertainment and several thousand messages Emoji & # 39; d WhatsApp and Tinder hits.

However, on Christmas Day, think of it as your way of making at least one lonely person feel less alone.

Everyone knows at least one person who will spend this day alone. Pick up your device and contact that person first.

Whether you know them well or not, it is still worth telling them that you are thinking about them. It is worth it to them. It's worth it for them because they are likely to have to support television shows, movies and ads that promote idyllic Christmas, and I'm not just talking about Christmas with Lexus with red ribbons that appear in their driveway.

Whoever the lonely person is, use your device to say something thoughtful. The lonely see through the formula, bland and insincere more than anyone.

Think about what you would like to hear if you were the only one.

Maybe you've been there once or more. Maybe you even experienced the sensation of taking a walk on Christmas day and looking out the windows of other people and watching them have a good time, and then walking home in absolute silence.

It will be a friend, a co-worker, a family member or just someone to chat with occasionally in a bar or cafeteria. Life can be tireless in the way the soul treats.

So take that gadget and give your thinking two lonely minutes.

Just for this time, your Snapchats, TikToks and YouTube videos can wait.