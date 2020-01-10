At CES 2020, 5G laptops have finally made a big move. Will it matter?

Loading...

This story is part of our ongoing coverage of CES 2020, including technology and gadgets from the showroom.

Talking about 5G is inevitable, especially at a major conference such as CES. The roll-out of 5G connectivity and 5G-compatible devices is slow and intentional, but on CES 2020 it is feverish. Routers pop up which allow users to set up ad hoc 5G networks where there is power and a connection, and even IoT devices (Internet of Things) jump on board.

But now it finally comes to one of the products that are used most daily. Laptops. The first 5G laptops have arrived, and that can greatly change mobile computing.

Freedom of movement

This year at CES a number of manufacturers have announced their first 5G-compatible laptops. Lenovo announced the Flex 5G, a completely new laptop based on its 5G connectivity. In the meantime, HP and Dell have added 5G to their latest business laptops, the Elite Dragonfly G2 and the Latitude 9510.

In other words, if you have waited for 5G laptops, your waiting time is over. We suspect that, as with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard available on every new PC released since the 10th generation of CPUs from Intel, every laptop from here that supports mobile connectivity comes with a 5G radio on board. By the end of 2020, 5G will certainly be available on a whole range of laptops and 4G will have found its way to the old status. That’s great news.

What exactly does a 5G connection do for you on a laptop?

Well, it’s not rocket science. It is clear that 5G is considerably faster than 4G. Theoretical speeds set it 20 times as fast, but in the real world users can expect to see up to 10 times the bandwidth. That translates into speeds measured in gigabit per second (Gbps) versus 4G megabits per second (Mbps), at least to fixed points. Laptop users can expect a minimum of 100 Mbps on the go, with speeds increasing.

This means that laptops with 5G deliver the same performance on the road as laptops with WiFi that are available nowadays, at home and in the office. If your work (or play) requires fast internet access, the days of searching for a Wi-Fi hotspot are over thanks to the 5G performance benefits.

That may not sound groundbreaking on the surface, but note the enormous impact that Wi-Fi had on the laptop. With the freedom to move around your home or office without being packed, laptops came into their own. In many ways, it’s a big part of what made laptops as successful as they are today.

As 5G connectivity expands, we see that the same kind of transformation happens with 2-in-1s and portable PCs. A 2-in-1 that can connect to the bus just as easily as at home is a much more useful device.

Cristiano Amon unveils a 5G PC from Lenovo during CES 2020 Jeremy Kaplan / Digital Trends

However, faster connection is not all that 5G offers. It also offers less latency, which means that the time it takes for your laptop to communicate with another device over the internet will be considerably shortened. That is important for a number of applications, not least mobile gaming where latency is a killer.

Thanks to a variety of changes in how 5G works compared to 4G, the new standard will also offer greater efficiency. That means a better lifespan of the laptop battery, which in combination with increasingly efficient CPUs (including ARM processors) makes real all-day productivity possible.

Interestingly, 5G also supports faster movements – even up to 310 km / h. That means you get better performance while sitting in the passenger seat of a moving car or while working in a high-speed train.

5G laptops are just starting now. The vast majority of people do not even have access to a 5G connection at any time in 2020. To really transform 5G how we use our laptops and 2-in-1s, it must become ubiquitous – such as the Wi-Fi card .

We still don’t know when (or if) that will happen, but the first step in the process happened at CES, and that made us excited about the potential.

Follow our live blog for more CES news and announcements.

Recommendations from the editors