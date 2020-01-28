At a glance: MSI Alpha 15 Review

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

In recent years we have seen a remarkable increase in the number of notebook shipments with AMD Ryzen processors. MSI’s Alpha 15 is one of the newest gaming laptops that comes with an AMD CPU. Does the Alpha 15 have the rich game-oriented set of functions, does it have everything to compete with Intel? Let’s take a look.

Functions and design

The core of the Alpha 15 is an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor and an AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPU. Priced at $ 999.99, this system also comes with 16 GB of RAM, a half-terabyte PCI-E SSD and a fast 144Hz 1080p FreeSync screen. This hardware loadout makes the system relatively fast for a 2020 notebook.

The Alpha 15 also comes with a keyboard designed in collaboration with SteelSeries and has RGB LED background lighting per key. This does nothing to improve the performance of the system, but the controllable RGB lights are always a favorite with the public.

The disadvantage is that the external chassis of the system consists mainly of plastic. MSI threw in aluminum hand rests and an aluminum back cover on the lid, but you will still see and feel a significant amount of plastic on the system.

benchmarks

Our sister site PCMag tested one of MSI’s Alpha 15 notebooks against a handful of competing systems, all using Intel processors and Nvidia GPUs. The MSI Alpha 15 is the most favorable to compare with the MSI GL65 9SC-004. Both systems contain quad-core processors with eight threads, and the GPUs in these two notebooks are also more evenly coordinated.

The other three notebooks are considerably faster because they use the 6-core 12-thread Core i7-9750H processor from Intel. These systems also have more powerful GPUs and you will see that these three systems have a clear lead in the following benchmarks. However, these systems are priced higher than the Alpha 15 and can best be seen as examples of what you could get if you had to spend a few hundred extra dollars.

We start with Cinebench R15, a processor-intensive test, and we see the Alpha 15 falling behind all other competing systems. The same can be seen in the Photoshop CC test, which clearly shows that the AMD Ryzen 7 3750H is not fully able to match the competing Intel products.

Regarding graphic benchmarks, we get more mixed results. In 3DMark, the Alpha 15 remains at the bottom of the list, but this alternates in this test and the other graphic test with the MSI GL65.

The Superposition 1.0 test from Unigine shows the Alpha 15 as the slowest system in the group when tested with the 720p low quality preset. Switching to 1080p and setting the graphic settings to high shows the MSI GL65 now in last place.

MSI finally scores a few decisive wins with the Alpha 15 when tested with Far Cry 5 and Rise of the Tomb Raider. The lead that the Alpha 15 has over the GL65 is relatively small in Far Cry 5, but it has a fairly large lead in Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Conclusion

If you look at these test results, you may get the wrong impression that the Alpha 15 is a somewhat matt product. It is true that in many of these tests the Alpha 15 struggled to rise above last place, but a laptop is more than just how well it benchmarks. The Alpha 15 is intended as both an affordable gaming laptop and a powerful gaming PC.

Priced just under $ 1,000, the Alpha 15 offers significant value in the form of its high-end keyboard and fast 144Hz display. This, added to its solid gaming performance, makes the system a rather enticing solution for gamers who want to get the best system without spending more than $ 1,000. It is also worth noting that all competing systems, with the exception of the MSI GL65 9SC, carry higher price tags. Generally speaking, considering the price, performance and features, I would recommend the Alpha 15 as a strong option for anyone shopping in the gaming laptops market with less than $ 1,000.

