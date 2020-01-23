At 90, the Alaska Native woman is 1st in the US Census | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The rest of the nation, including more urban areas of Alaska, starts the census in mid-March.

On Tuesday, Steven Dillingham, director of the census office, held the first interview after riding on the back of a snowmobile from the airport to Chimiugak’s home.

“The Census 2020 has begun,” he told reporters after conducting the first interview with Chimiugak, a process that took about five minutes. “Toksook Bay is not the easiest place to reach and the temperature is cold. And while there are people in the village, we want to make sure everyone is counted.”

Dillingham was hours late in Toksook Bay because the weather delayed its flight from the hub community of Bethel, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) away. The circumstances did not improve and he spent only about an hour in the community before being rushed back to the airport.

After the count, a celebration took place at Nelson Island School with the Nelson Island High School Dancers, an indigenous drum and dance group from Alaska. Later, the community took over the communal part of high school with a pot of native Alaskan food, including seal, moose and goose soups, herring roe served with seal oil and fried salmon.

Robert Pitka, tribal administrator of the Nunakauyak Traditional Council, hopes that the message for the rest of the Yup’ik nation is proud.

“We are Yup’ik people and the world will see that we are very strong in our culture and traditions and that our Yup’ik language is very strong,” he said.

For Chimiugak, she is concerned about climate change and what it could do with future generations of self-sufficient hunters and fishermen in the community, and what it will do with fish and animals. She talked about it with others during the celebration.

“She is sad about the future,” he said eldest son Paul.

Chimiugak was born just after the onset of the Great Depression in the middle of nowhere in western Alaska, said her daughter Katie Schwartz from Springfield, Missouri. Lizzie was one of the 10 brothers and sisters of her parents, who lived a nomadic lifestyle and traveled with two or three other families who would migrate together, her son said.

Lizzie and her 101-year-old sister from Nightmute, Alaska, survive.

In 1947, Lizzie married George Chimiugak, and they eventually settled in Toksook Bay after the city was founded in 1964 by residents of nearby Nightmute. There are five surviving children.

He worked at the airport. She did concierge work in the old medical clinic and babysat.

Like other women, she cleaned fish, tanned skins, and even made seal oil after her husband came home from fishing or hunting. Her husband died about 30 years ago.

She is also a woman with a strong Catholic faith and told her son that she saved his life by praying about him after he contracted polio.

For her own hobbies, she has woven baskets of grass and remains a member of the Alaska Native dance group that performed on Tuesday. She is dancing in her wheelchair.

She taught children manners and responsibility and continued the oral tradition of telling stories with a story knife.

Chimiugak used a knife in the mud to illustrate her stories to school children. She drew figures for people or houses. At the end of the story she would use the knife to wipe the photos away and start the next story with a clean slate of mud.

“She’s a great teacher, you know, giving us memories of how we are, taking care of our family and respecting our parents,” said her granddaughter Alice Tulik. “That’s how she would give us advice.”

AP photographer Gregory Bull contributed to this report.

Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press