Mercedes Benz may be one of the top German car brands, but today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe ML was actually built in Tuscaloosa Alabama. Let’s take a look at this price of the diesel car started at some of the famous South comforts.

There was a meme that goes back a few years ago that for a while popularized the slogan “condoms prevent minivans.” Yes, healthy, ah, ha, ha.

The minivan category has long been awaited – unfairly, I might add – for its status as a family carrier. At the same time, however, classic small vans like the Volkswagen Type 2 are much loved by their fans.

The 1963 Chevy Corvair Greenbriar was also a valuable minivan, similar to the concept of the first VW that originally sought to capture buyers far and wide. At $ 6,900, that effort was apparently still working, as the small Chevy pulled in a solid 63 percent Nice Price for its problems.

Despite Greenbriar’s well-deserved popularity yesterday, the entire category of vans as consumer transport has declined over the years.

Today they are more likely to find some sort of SUV or “soft-roader” on motorways rather than vans. Those run the width of cars like the tiny Honda HR-V down to the huge huge Chevy Suburban.

Somewhere in the middle of those two extremes is this 2007 Mercedes Benz ML 320 4-Matic CDI. And, if not the mount of a mud-slogging pheasant hunter, which, says a Range Rover, is always a nice cushy ride that can handle anything the road might want to snag.

The ML was Mercedes’ first attempt at a consumer-grade sports utility for the US market and was also the first product to escape the assembly line at the company’s new plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 1997 .This first ML was a frame-by-frame design and that led to a short but high overall disproportionate appearance.

This second-generation edition debuted in 2005 with a move to unibody design. This model has shared much of its structure with the longer wagons of the GL classes. Otherwise, we have seen two generations of ML (now GLE brand) since then.

This looks particularly good, though its white paint and overall design make it less than high quality and, as I say, it looks like the contemporary Kia Sorrento. Being a little anonymous is not necessarily a bad thing, though. More importantly, everything anonymous race cars seem to be in excellent shape, such as factory alloys and Pirelli Scorpion tires.

The interior looks and burns leather chair surfaces and lots of wood. Interestingly, the wood facing the center console does not seem to agree that it applies to door charts. It may be just a joke of light in the pictures but it seems a little weird.

Everything seems in good shape here otherwise. The only possible features I could raise are an overly bright steering wheel and a head unit behind the dash. There’s not much to do on the first issue, but stereo should be an easy trade-off if you don’t want this after-market look.

There is a whopping 124,000 miles on the truck and the seller claims that the 3-liter diesel engine / 7G-Tronic seven-speed transmission package is one of Mercedes’ most desires. The 215 horsepower / 398 ft-lbs of V6 torque precedes the addition of the Bluetec emissions system, so you don’t need to add urea to your weekly fluid level controls.

The title is clean and with a professional level detailing, so it should be the car as well. The seller asked for a KBB value of $ 8,700 and set the price of the truck attractive at that of $ 8200.

Here’s the thing – there are a lot of other options in this category and class. Diesel engines are becoming more popular as they are quite rare in the US market. However, would it take a similar-sized BMW X5 and kit? How about Infiniti Q … what are they built then?

Decisions, decisions. That’s what drives car dealers in a crowded category like that of this Mercedes. Let’s see if we can help. Do you think $ 8,200 is a fair price for this ML? Or, despite its detail, is that price a detail you might want to kill?

