At $ 8,200, is it time someone bought this 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Nice Price Or Crack PipeIs this a good used car? You decide!

The seller of today’s “Nice Price” or “Crack Pipe Grand Cherokee” is looking for a buyer who will be as enthusiastic in his words as he is. Before this can happen, we need to find out if we love the price.

A Porsche executive sedan is not as crazy an idea as you can imagine. Finally, the company best known for its sports cars took over the design and construction of the Mercedes-Epos 500E Hammer. Over the years, some of the brand’s most passionate fans have agreed to even take matters into their own hands. This was the case in the late 1960s when California-based builders Troutman and Barnes were hired by a wealthy customer to add a pair of suicide back doors to a new 911, a surprise gift for his wife.

When Porsche took the category seriously, we got the Panamera, and given the 2011 Panamera S that we looked at yesterday, it seemed like the right decision. The comments on the car were generally positive, at $ 19,000, as was the price, with a 57 percent gain on Nice Price.

A brand that hasn’t moved too far from its roots is Jeep. Sure, the company has seen a steady and unstoppable upward trend over the years, and admittedly there have been missteps.

However, if you think about the company in terms of the original mission to defeat evil worldwide and the current mantra to overcome the obstacles in the world’s terrain, you are not far from it.

This 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee seems to be a pretty good example of the brand’s ethos and – with more than 280,000 miles on the watch – its reputation for durability.

Well, I know we recently had a Grand Cherokee on the block, but I think you’ll find that the condition and features of this model differ significantly from the cheap seating options. First of all, this jeep is said to have been updated and maintained in a manner that demonstrates the desire for endurance and aesthetics.

To this end, the seller claims to have invested more than $ 7,000 in parts over the past seven years. We don’t generally equate investments with value, but it is still helpful to understand what’s new and what’s important.

In the case of this ZJ, this means that a certain ascent was achieved with a 4-inch lifting set. This has been added to a revised suspension system and a 31-inch Hankook mobile on factory alloy wheels. The brakes were replaced as well as the … Well, the seller claims “practically EVERYTHING on the truck is new!” I mean you have the picture.

Speaking of pictures, the Jeep looks pretty flying in those on the display. The Hunter Green Metallic paint seems to be without major defects and extends to the plastic rockers and the rear bumper, but not to the front. The rear bumper lacks the built-in protective strips, but in order to compensate for this, the current owner has replaced the tailgate with a newer version with a rear window that can be opened. The grille is painted black at the top, but apparently not very good.

The interior looks clean and offers the puffiest seats you’ve ever seen. Seriously, the seats here front and back look like something that was dredged from the depths of the ocean and is now ballooning due to the different pressures. These are covered with leather, making them look as luxurious as they are creepy. An aftermarket head unit with USB input fills the single DIN dashboard opening for all your music.

The jeep is powered by a 5.2-liter V8 with 220 hp. So don’t expect to see so many gas stations. Behind it sits a four-speed automatic that is coupled to a two-speed transfer case. The display indicates the addition of ceramic-coated heads and a stainless steel exhaust, so the truck should also sound rather beefy.

There’s more here – remote start, a new headliner, etc. – apparently everything from the service center where the seller is employed. That is practical. The clear title that simplifies the transfer of ownership is just as practical. The price is not that easy. That’s $ 8,200, and we now have to consider whether this is a business or whether it is jacked up like the truck.

What do you think is this apparently well-maintained jeep worth more than $ 8,200? Or do the miles and these crazy seats contradict the condition and the investments?

You decide!

Chicago, IL Craigslist, or click here if the ad disappears.

H / T to Doug D for connection!

Help me with NPOCP. Contact me at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a tip for a fixed price. Remember to include your Kinja handle.