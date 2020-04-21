Nice Price Or Crack PipeIs this used car a good deal? You decide!

Today’s seller at Nice Price or Crack Pipe Viper Corvette is said to be a great winter project. This seller also says that the car underneath is a “96 when its dash is clearly a half decade older. Could its price be low enough to mask those mistakes?

Yesterday’s Porsche 968 Cabriolet represented the bottom of the line for four-wheel-drive vehicles in front of the brand’s long-wheelbase (for now), but few of you have considered the latest expression of the line. Adding to that a $ 20,000 price tag that many of you felt was a little big and we ended up with a 55 percent loss of Crack Pipe.

That Porsche may have been too much for most of you, but what do we have to do with those who think that too much is never enough?

The Chevy Corvette has long held the mantle as “America’s Sports Car.” Even though emission controls, fuel economy are needed, and GM’s general apathy has blamed the lil ‘”Vette” to say, there wasn’t really a viable user to take advantage of.

Then, in 1989, Chrysler debuted the Dodge Viper, a 10-cylinder beast that Mopar-ians describe as a modern-day Cobra. Now, it’s the epitome of hutzpah to claim to be the spiritual successor of a model revered by a completely different model – two in this case – but the Viper lives up to the comparison.

G / O Media can get a commission

Think about it, though; Chrysler compared the Viper – which went into production in 1991 – to a long-dead car, highlighting the feel and power of a completely different era in the new car, and ignored the contemporary Corvette as a healthy rival. Ouch.

That insult may have hurt the sentiment of many Corvette owners, especially those who wanted the raw brutality offered by the Viper. I can’t say that this Vipervette is a salvation to these injuries, but that it all differs a lot on the banks of the two brands. This, I think, is what makes it so interesting.

Before off, the car is offered on Facebook Marketplace which is honestly the Kmart crack-alley of the World Classifieds. It’s a place for people who think using Craigslist is “airing” or is some sort of socialist plot. In terms of display cases for cars and trucks, it’s terrible. This choice of location only adds to the fascination helps that this car offers.

Another is the brief description of the car in which the seller describes the car as a Viper body kit on top of a 1996 Corvette C4 chassis. Um, yeah, this is not a 1996 Corvette intern, friends. This is the mid-eighties with its digital IP and the “bread box” on the side of the strange passenger.

Okay, so, this is actually a mid-eighties donor, which means that under the Viper’s Licious hood resides a 5.7-liter V8 with probably somewhere around 205 to 240 horsepower. Coupled to this is a four-speed automatic pedal. That’s a lot less power than the 400-hp Viper 8-liter V10 offered by Viper, but the automatic explains the experience to those who couldn’t drive the rod since OG Viper never offers a slushbox. . I mean, why would it be?

The seller description is a brief two phrases:

I am a 96 car with a viper body (car kit) with a small block V-8 engine. Good project for winter and fun to drive !!!

In addition to the tech-tech conversion, we can experience that the Corvette underlying sports 66K on the clock and that the seller considers it to be in “the right condition.” I thought more “circus condition” but “just” is right.

The bodywork actually looks like a Viper and even includes the really comical glass panel on the dashboard. Underneath those small locks is what appears to be real Viper wheels. There is nothing the Corvette door or roof has transitioned to. As you may not remember, the original Viper was a sort of side car and toupee.

This is obviously a project and the main point of that project is without a doubt pissing the crowds Viper and Corvette so It’s a two-for-one offer. The seller doesn’t note the status of the car’s title, which could be a treatment killer for many if it needs to be rebuilt with the re-entry.

For many others, the whole thing might be just too objective to be worth considering. For those who remain dear souls, we now see this point loaded with a car and its $ 8,000 requests.

What do you think, could this matte mash-up of Corvette and Viper take so long? Or else, the price of this Corviper is as low as the car?

You decide!

Facebook Marketplace outside Ortonville, MI or go here if the ad disappears.

H / T to Jared Finney for the hookup!

Help us out with NPOCP. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed price type. Remember to include your Kinja heap.

.