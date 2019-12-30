Loading...

You may not have everything in life, but with today's BMW Nice Price or Crack Pipe it could get very close. With AWD, a lever change and a sports interior, this is a rare car, but could its defects and price make it less than the sum of its parts?

Needless to say, James Bond's existing submersible Lotus Esprit, cars, like many cats, do not appreciate an unexpected baptism. Last Friday we saw what at first glance seemed to be a pretty decent Mercedes Benz E500 2005. However, by diving deeper, things went south for that car quite quickly.

The medium-sized Benz had a V8, AWD and a third row, which makes it the perfect antidote for the SUV upset that plagues the planet. Unfortunately, it also had a salvage title and that was because the car was a cancellation of flood damage.

Now, it may be fine, but would you trust that a car with extensive electronics has spent some time below sea level to avoid problems due to these past dives? It seems that few of you would, since even a modest $ 3,000 asking the car to get a 72 percent loss from Crack Pipe.

It would have been better if the seller of the Benz on Friday had been more communicative in the description of the car. In fact, I had to do a VIN search to deduce the challenges of the story and the title.

Today we are going to see another German car, and this is also AWD. However, the seller of this 2003 BMW 325XiT seems to put all the cards on the table, giving us the bad along with the good.

Let's start with the good. First, this little Bimmer comes in Oxford Green Metallic II on a cookie leather interior. Now, I don't know about you, but Oxford Green is a color name as BRG as you might wish. In addition, there are few color combinations better than BRG on cookies. Change your mind!

The mechanical makeup consists of a M94B25 DO94 2494cc six-cylinder in-line and a Getrag 250G five-speed lever. Yes, this car has a stick. That combo sends power to all four wheels through the full-time AWD system with rear polarization, which uses open differential at both ends and a single-speed intermediate transfer case.

The seller says in the announcement that all fluids have been updated here, as well as the main consumables: tires, brakes, filters, etc. In fact, the announcement points to only one notable mechanical failure, which we will see in a second.

The interior carries the Sport package, so you get a three-spoke rudder and seats with great adjustable supports under the thigh. The cargo area on the back features one of those plastic trays to keep the carpet clean. Above that is the privacy curtain that should also have a dog net on top.

The removal of the Takata airbag has been completed in the car, and shows no signs of malfunction with the job. Fortunately, it is said that the title is clear.

Well, enough of the advantages, we go to the ugly issue of what is bad in the car. First, let's eliminate mileage. There is a considerable 187,000 on the clock. That is a large number for any car that is not a Toyota or an old Volvo, but for something as complex as this Bimmer, it is something to keep in mind. The seller also states in the announcement that the car suffers a series of cosmetic failures that have developed over the years and those miles.

The driver's sports seat, for example, suffers from tears in the outer reinforcement, a very common disease in this type of throne. On the outside, there are a number of problems with the transparent layer on the hood. Those don't look like something I could have detailed. There is also the description of a "patch and paint on the left side panel." That is something that requires more research.

The sunroof is in non-operational mode, but at least it is closed and not open. The last problem that the seller claims to be aware of is what is described as a "5th March intermittent flop." That will probably only get worse and require pulling the box, something that requires more time due to the AWD system. Also, I am not sure what is happening with the plastic wrap on the lid of the coolant tank. Does anyone want to offer a guess?

All right, tilting the balance in one way or another, it's time to vote. What is your opinion about this desirable 325XiT but moderately flawed? Could it be worth the $ 4,900 the seller asks for? Or, do the problems, the 5th team failure, make that too much to ask?

