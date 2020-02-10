At 43, Ninel Conde wears her mini waist and marked stomach

Ninel Conde

True to the sensuality that characterizes her, Ninel Conde delighted her social media fans with a publication in which she starts from her anatomy, which is processed in sports clothing

Mexico City .– singer and actress Ninel Conde used her Instagram account to show her followers a few photos of the results of the constant exercise.

She also trains on Sundays, we must not lose sight of the goal. Did you exercise today? Give it to him! The famous wrote.

In the latest picture the famous 43 year old woman wears an orange top and tight black leggings, with this garment she pointed out small waist and pronounced belly.

Ninel is regularly in constant physical activity as her social networks are always updated with the new content of this kind, in which she trains in tight clothes.

