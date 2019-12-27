At $ 3,000, is this the Mercedes Benz E500 4Matic Wagon 4 2005 announced on Facebook?

Loading...

Today's Nice Price or Crack Pipe E-Class has all the features of an SUV that you might want, except for the overturned handling. Could your price tip you further in your favor?

I don't know about you, but if I'm going to be assimilated by the crossover crowd, at least I want to have a whip halfway interesting to do it.

Yesterday's 2008 Ranger Rover Sport certainly sported that part, all crouched as it was. As many of you noted, however, that $ 6,000 bit of British Steel was probably not, in fact, a British robbery. No, for most of you, Range Rover's reputation succeeded, and that sport utility fell to a 60 percent loss of Crack Pipe.

Crossovers and SUVs have eliminated many categories of cars. One that keeps on kicking, but certainly threatened is the family van. Like the crossover, the family car offers improved utility and, sometimes, like this 2005 Mercedes Benz E500, both three-row and all-wheel drive.

Yes, this medium-sized Mercedes gives you almost everything you want in something like an Explorer or other SUV of that type, only in a more manageable size and without the feeling that you are driving a cup of tea on each aggressive shift. .

The W211 E-Class made its film debut in the 2002 film Men In Black II. Today, I would say that he has aged a little better than that second-year science fiction comedy. This is offered on the Facebook Marketplace, and this is the first time I present a car from that advertising place. Let me apologize in advance if your online life is now filled with ads from Mercedes and Trending News about trucks. This is how the giant Zuckerberg rolls.

Anyway, let's go back to this Benz. The Facebook announcement describes that the car is in "very good condition". The seller offers a little more information in the description:

For complete parts or vehicles, driving and driving everything works as it should have a title. They are not mechanical problems, I just don't want it. Firm price if you want the whole car. PM for more details

Yes, that bit "for parts or complete vehicles" sounds a bit ominous, but the photos seem to show a complete car and without discomfort. In fact, the only problem I can see in the photos is that the factory alloys are missing the center caps.

Well, this is what the seller does not tell us. This car has a salvage title and seems to come from North Carolina, where it was bought at auction. At that auction, he had a odometer reading of 107,217 miles. The car list describes it as an "unknown damage" that is even more sinister. Diving a little deeper shows that the contaminated title is, in fact, due to flood damage. Ugh, I'm not a swimmer.

The auction closed just over a month ago and the car is now offered in Maryland. The seller shows a photo of the car from the auction site in its FB ad. However, it does not reveal the subject of the title, or even how the car got to his hands. He says he wants him to leave now.

Regardless of the current status of the title, nothing looks bad. The medium-sized wagon really benefits from the presence of the 5-liter V2 of 302 horsepower and, as noted, you get the 4Matic AWD and a third row of two seats here, making it a valid submarine for an SUV . With a price of $ 3,000, it is also much cheaper than many E500 of similar specifications you can find, a factor certainly made possible by the theme of the soaked title.

The question of the day, however, is whether this questionable Benz should be bought even for that amount. What do you think is a $ 3,000 deal for this E500 well specified but somewhat incomplete? Or is it such a bad idea as giving a social media giant access to all aspects of your life?

Facebook Marketplace outside of Hyattsville, MD, or go here if the ad disappears.

H / T to haroldcooplowski for connection!

