At $ 2,995, could this 2001 nicely outfitted VW Jetta VR6 prove good business?

Loading...

Nice Price Or Crack PipeIs this a good used car? You decide!

Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Jetta offers everything you’d expect from VW’s pretty small car, including the VR6 engine, manual transmission, and chic leather seats. Let’s see if the price is so high that you want more.

For something so rare, we have certainly seen many ZJ Grand Cherokees with stick shifts around these parts. In total there were two, which must be a kind of record! At $ 700, the price David Tracy bought was the cheaper of the two, but $ 1,800 for yesterday’s 1993 Grand Cherokee Laredo didn’t seem too bad.

In the mail for yesterday’s jeep, I found that almost two weeks for classified ads seemed a terribly long time for something so cheap and desirable. Those must have been the magic words since the seller pulled the ad the same morning. Hopefully the jeep has gone to a good new home.

Today we’re looking at another car that needs a good home. This 2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX car is offered by the dealer and comes with a clean title, a modest 121K on the watch and a 2.8-liter VR6 / 5-speed stick drive train under the hood.

Let’s start with this last attribute. Admittedly, 174 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque are not outstanding features in today’s automotive climate. And when each of them starts running at over 3,500 rpm, adventures at lower speeds are a bit unbearable.

However, as we have already discussed, it is not so much the performance that the Volkswagen V6 produces in a narrow angle, but the sonorous noise that it generates during manufacture. It’s pretty gorgeous.

These are very nice to hear and if you have them, the Jetta rises from the Econobox status to the almost classic status. Add to that the chunky but low-swelling 5-speed ratio in this body, and you have what you could literally call a sporty utility.

The car itself looks in a very decent condition. The silver metallic paint is good and, with the exception of a few scratches on the rear bumper, also on the body underneath.

The headlight glasses of this Jetta generation tend to turn yellow and cloud-like like the memory of an old man, although the lights on this are clear and without problems. It should also be noted that this generation of Jetta is possibly one of the best developed car models of the 80s and 90s. It is still pretty good looking and contemporary today. A roof rack and alloys complete the picture.

The interior has also held up amazingly well. Since it is a GLX, seats made of leather and imitations of wood are staged, which further increase the demand for luxury. The seats seem to be in excellent shape both at the front and back, while monster mats represent a decent carpet.

The dashboard has a functioning MFD, a two-zone climate control and a double DIN stereo system with CD changer on the AM / FM / cassette player. Electric windows, mirrors, seats and door locks ensure that you don’t have to put in too much effort to find your seat, while a large sunroof increases the benefit for claustrophobia sufferers.

The ad published by dealers spends more time listing other vehicles for sale than describing the Jetta, but claims that the car has “no mechanical problems” and that it “runs and drives” brakes “and I want to indicate that the seller has correctly written brakes here. Any salesperson who uses “breaks” when describing a vehicle’s clamps should be considered suspicious immediately.

This Jetta is offered in Boston, so I give them the latitude that it is actually a “car” and not a “Cah” as you may find it confusing when you are on the phone. Other entertaining New England isms include calling roundabouts “rotaries” and claiming that all good is “bad”.

How bad is the price of this well-equipped Jetta car? How about $ 2,995?

This is an offer from traders, which of course does not include the taxes and licenses that are inevitably added, but it is a good place to start for our purposes.

What do you think is this VR6 Jetta worth the $ 2,995 stated in the ad? Or does this price make this Vee-Dub a Vee-Don’t?

You decide!

Boston, MA Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H / T to EdHelmsBakery for connection!

Help me with NPOCP. Contact me at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a tip for a fixed price. Remember to include your Kinja handle.