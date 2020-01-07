At $ 24,995, this 1983 Porsche 928S could make you pale with envy

Loading...

The seller of today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe 928S claims it’s an order-based Euro model, and it rocks a color combination that is quite unique. Let us see if this and its condition will get the price off the peg.

Such an entertaining time that you would have liked to have stopped at the end of the world is owning yesterday’s Mitsubishi 3000GT VR04 from 1991. Yes, this car had 300 horses and an AWD chassis that was more high-tech than a booth at CES had both pretty convincing aspects. The problem, however, is how many of you in the comments have highlighted that much of this old technology will be a big annoyance to the ass. Even if this is possible due to the age and availability of parts.

Still, there is an end to the world to look forward to, and at just $ 7,200, 64 percent of the respondents thought 3000GT would be the perfect roller coaster for redemption to get a solid nice price win. By the way, that was our first day in the new year!

When we talk about the New Year, I want to say that it is never too early to start planning your Saint Paddy Day celebrations. I would also like to say that part of these celebrations should definitely include this 1983 Porsche 928S. Why is that? Just look at the unique color combination of this car. The outside is gold – like in Pot’o Gold – while the inside is green. Damn it, I could imagine that spooning a goblin feels like it when you slip into one of those leather seats. And who hasn’t dreamed of it for long?

The car comes with only 80K and is described in its ad as an owner almost all of its life. This lady picked up a very special car because it appears to be an S-package of the special order with Euro specification instead of the standard version in the USA, together with the color scheme “kiss me, I’m Irish”.

That means the car has the 4.7-liter engine instead of the 4.5-liter engine that produces 300 hp, which corresponds to a jump of 66 ponies over the American mill. The S also features larger front brakes, the manhole cover alloys and rubber air managers under the pointed bow and on the edge of the hatch. There are probably a few other things that I forget too.

The offering dealer describes the car as having extensive maintenance records and an accident-free history. Some refreshments have been done recently, some of which are extensive. This includes a new fuel tank, a timing belt change including the water pump and air conditioning to keep the cabin cool.

The car not only has a clean title, but also a certificate of authenticity from Porsche. I seem to remember that Jerry Seinfeld got into a bind with one of the vehicles he sold. So go carefully through this minefield.

Overall, the car looks almost new. The golden color gets a satisfactory shine, which is emphasized by a black lacquered trim, which still contains the entire top coat. The wheels are free of any curb rash and all suitable fairings seem to be in place.

The interior looks just like snuff. The 928 has a complicated interior with an instrument housing that moves up and down with the wheel. This is not a concern, but parts that face the sun may fade and crack if not properly maintained. So this seems to have been well maintained. It has a modern stereo that is a little disappointing. I’d rather see an original era headunit that keeps the 80s vibe alive.

You may not care if you see that it is a five-speed car. The rear gearbox is manual rather than fun. On the other hand, the leather on the wedding night is as green as two virgins, and that’s obviously not for everyone.

Should it be yours, would you like to know what that gold would cost over the green 928S, am I right? The answer is: $ 24,995. I would be happy if you vote now whether this is a fair deal or not.

What do you think should someone invest $ 24,995 in greenbacks to lay down against the green leather in this car? Or is that just too much with the much more engine and the very nice shape?

You decide!

Phoenix, AZ Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

