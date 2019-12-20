At $ 15,000, would you pack this 1999 Porsche Boxster with a 911 engine?

Loading...

Porsche always made sure that his 911 was a little hairier than his Boxster and Cayman twins with central motor, but as Nice Price or Crack Pipe 986 demonstrates today, where there is a will, there is a way. Let's see if this modified Boxster is also too expensive.

Land Rover may have created the rich person's SUV, but in the Lexus LX470, Toyota built one that would not necessarily eat all those riches in visits to the repair shop.

Unfortunately for the 2002 Lexus LX470 seller yesterday, few of you were buying your price of $ 13,800, nor the modifications with which it had been imbued. All that turned out to be an imperfect storm that ended in a decisive 71 percent loss of Crack Pipe.

In defense of the modifications applied to Lexus yesterday, they were at least ready for the planned mission of the truck. The same can be said of the intention, if not of the execution, of the modifications for the Porsche Boxster of 1999 today. All of them have been designed to help with the purpose of the car: go like a stench and look good while doing it.

Right at the door, your standard 986 is a good car. Do not wait, let me clarify that, by default, the standard 986 is a great car. He is one of the best on the road for what he does. The Boxster S, with its largest mill and several other performance improvements, is even better.

The point is that Porsche has always been concerned that the Boxster eclipses the performance of its high-end 911 models (and with higher profits). That led the company to, so to speak, cut the wings of low-end cars in several ways. One of them was in engine displacement. The 986 used almost the same engine as the 911, only in lower displacements of its older brother. Given the larger displacement engine, the central engine 986 could run rings around its older brother with rear engine.

That is exactly what the manufacturer of this car probably tried to do. This 76,000-mile Boxster does not have the expected 2.5-horsepower 2.5-liter 2.5-liter ships, nor does the pony 2.7 of 249 from its companion S. Instead, you will find a 3.4-liter pancake six of the 911 mentioned above, and that has been imbued with some goodies from the secondary market to imbue him as an even greater kings creator.

These modifications include an aftermarket ECU, an IDP entry and a Tassel exhaust with high flow jacks in the middle. And, in case it is the type that cares about such things, the infamous IMS bearing has been upgraded to a double row unit in the secondary market. * micro drop *

There are a number of other modifications, obviously made to make a happy home for the great M96. You can read the announcement of the details. The rest of the car has also been massaged to accommodate the highest performance mill, and now features a coiled suspension, grooved rotors and aggressive Rial Imola deep plate wheels.

The body, in black with red stripes, comes with accessories market accessories and a desirable factory hardtop. The soft-top does not receive a mention or a photo in the ad, so it is an open problem. In general, the paint, wheels and finishes seem to be in excellent condition, although it is a bit difficult to distinguish from the ad since the seller seems more determined to show photos of all the other great cars that this 986 has found instead of Focus on the car itself.

The interior sports a group of 911 caliber along with some additional indicators instead of the cup holder slides, sorry Starbucks fans. Both the board and the sport-oriented thrones are deep red and the backs of both pilots are sewn in leather.

Everything here is neat, even the leather on the sports steering wheel and the five-speed shifter knob. The seller defends keeping that standard gearbox instead of raising the six speeds out of the S by pointing out that it has better ratios for the big mill and being fifty pounds lighter. Good.

So, there is a lot to see here, and obviously the car has seen a lot of after-sales work to take it to the party in its current state. That can be a decisive factor for those of you who do not trust the longevity or security of "another person's work". Hopefully, that opinion does not extend to when you need a removal of the appendix or similar.

For the rest of us, however, this is a Boxster who, like the enlisted Army, becomes everything he can be. The title is clean and it is said that maintenance has been professionally addressed.

All that has a cost, and in the case of this Boxster, that cost is $ 15,000. That's a lot for a Boxster & # 39; 99 that is specified at the factory, but now you will have to decide if it is a fair amount to request this modified edition. What do you say, is $ 15,000 a good deal for this 986 with 911 engine? Or do mods confuse it instead of doing it?

Miami, FL Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H / T to EdHelmsBakery for connection!

