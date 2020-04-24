Nice Price Or Crack PipeIs this used car a good deal? You decide!

Today Nice Price or Crack Pipe Saab is really a Chevy Trailblazer SS wearing IKEA clothes. Let’s see if this rare Canadian Corvette wins its Swedish stripes.

I want to offer my fault to everyone for forgetting to note that the A / C in the last funky limousine BMW 733i of 1979 was at the fritz. Even in normal times he would be a treatment killer for someone in a southern state as we approached summer. In our current “leave the windows stolen so someone doesn’t cough” state of affairs, that’s probably a big factor for everyone. Add that to a $ 8,999 price tag before your R12 repair, and that meant a 74 percent cold stone lost Crack Pipe.

I don’t know how many fail in Canada – I only visited here in the spring – but temperature shouldn’t be a factor in considering this 2008 Canadian Saab 9-7x Aero market as it’s A / C is apparently working. That A / C also has a Corvette LS2 V8 that keeps it from doing its thing.

The 9-7x was one of those Saab “not so” ones that resulted after the company’s acquisition from GM. It was a slightly scinned and re-badged GMT360 SUV that based much of its body shape on the Olds Bravada. With both marks now dead it makes you wonder if that body was particularly cursed or something. Other GMT360 models included the GMC engine, Chevy Trailblazer, and the Ascender Engine (hee, hee, ass-enter). All of which are isolated from GM’s Moraine Assembly plant in Montgomery County, Ohio.

The 9-7x debuted with an interesting engine – GM’s 285-horsepower 4.2-liter DOHC right-hand drive. A 5.3-liter Vortec V8 was also on the scale, but it wasn’t all that noticeable until it had “on-demand” deactivation of the cylinder.

With Aero 2008, Saab has offered a significant upgrade, in the form of a 6-liter LS2 V8. The company has also started making the 9-7x a little more Saab-like with this model, reducing the suspension and changing calibrations to make the truck more of a Cayenne competitor and less a Bravada knock-off. Yes, the power switch is right on between the seats instead of on the column.

Of course, with Saab being a GM stock, getting a vehicle right means its last death (see: Corvair, Fiero, et al) and the 9-7x died at the end of the 2009 model year with the closure of the Moraine plant.

This makes this truck relatively rare, since there were less than 650 Eros built around its two-year period. This particular also applies to a Canadian market model which means it has tools that read in metrics. This makes it more interesting, but probably confusing for Americans as most of us think of the metric system as an instrument of Satan and Jimmy Carter.

Aero’s drivetrain is that the 6-liter LS2 was powered by the Corvette and split into the GMT360 fam with the Chevy Trailblazer SS. Here it was factory specified for 390 horsepower while coupled with a four-speed automatic and all-wheel drive engine.

The seller detailed the history of the truck in the ad, noting that it was initially purchased in British Columbia, moved the property to Ottowa, and that it now calls Toronto its home. There, according to the vendor, he was used by his wife as a daily driver for work and to move children back and forth for hockey practice. Doesn’t he come more Canadian than that?

The seller continues to list all the advantages and disadvantages of the truck, thus noting the most important thing to be red without the exception of a small frontal protection bubble. There are also some stone chips and small dings here and there, as well as water migration into the taillamp lodges. Carbon Flash metallic paint seems useful, and the cloud of HID lights seems minimal even though it’s mentioned in the announcement.

The interior of this 170,000 mile (105,000 mile) 9-7x seems to have performed quite reasonably over the last decade and that distance. The black and beige color scheme still looks elegant and there is no button wear on any of the controls so this era of GM products is well known.

On the downside, the seller noticed some annoyance in the driver’s seat bag. There’s also the Canadian comic problem of “On (e) the side of the rear defrost board broken by the hockey stick.” Finally, there is a bit of brushing in the charging area from flushed cola and a bit of normal use and tears throughout.

Also detailed in the ad is a beautiful piece of mechanics that has been done in the life of the truck. That includes normal consumables like battery and brake elements, but also a lot of things you might not normally think of, as well as a fix for an engineering defect in the shoe manifold seals. This last correction was apparently applied only to one side of the LS2. Other repairs included a new starter, radiator, throttle body, and a few other parts.

The list of jobs gives the impression of a properly cared for driver every day. The retrofitted steel handles, office muffler and cold air intake imply the current owners want something more personal.

To make this rare Saab your everyday personal pilot, or a weekend warrior, you’ll need to raise $ 15,000. Now before you dig your head into this, understand that it is in Canadian dollars. In bucks Freedom runs up to about $ 10,564 and changes. Of course, any interested American will have to cross the border to buy because we are in a snit with Canada for now.

Do you think it’s worth doing that? Do you think it would also be a deal for any current Canadian to spend those fifteen thousand Canuck Bucks for this truck? Or, is this rare Aero price to miss the target, no matter where you are?

