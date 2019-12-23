ASX to set foot on water before Christmas holidays

Loading...

2. An unforgettable year: Despite all the anxieties linked to trade wars, geopolitics and a hazy and over-indebted global economy, 2019 may well be the best year that investors have ever known.

The numbers are staggering. Global stocks have accumulated more than 10 trillion dollars, bonds have caught fire, oil has jumped by almost 25%, the former crisis points of Greece and Ukraine were the best performers, and even the gold has shone.

The global index of nearly 50 Wall Street and MSCI countries hit record highs after jumps of 30% and 24%. Europe, Japan, China and Brazil also gained at least 20% in dollars. Not exactly of poor quality.

3. Wall Street: The stocks posted modest gains in Monday afternoon's trading on Wall Street, putting the market on track to extend the record run of the major indices. Exchanges have been largely attenuated, with investors anticipating a shorter vacation week.

4. ASX spraying: A flat start awaits the Australian market as it tries to end a losing run. On Monday, ASX made three consecutive days of finishing in the red, closing 31 points, 0.5 percent less.

It was a day of muted trading, the big miners paving the way for losses as the price of iron ore fell.

5. Boeing handles the ax: The besieged CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, withdrew from the planner the following year in the event of scrutiny and intense pressure in the wake of the twin plane tragedies. United States

Boeing shares jumped about 3.2% on the news before easing.

6. Gold glitter: Gold prices rose on a sparse trade before the holiday season, lingering concerns about the health of the major world economies supporting demand for safe bullion bullion.

"There are still potential economic risks in the majority of economies. This will not go away quickly," said Rhona O & # 39; Connell, analyst at INTL FCStone.

7. Europe: European stocks fell slightly on Monday after reaching a record high in the previous session, as investors blocked some of the recent gains in thin trading ahead of the Christmas holidays and Boxing Day later in the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.1%, with the banking sector among the biggest declines. The FTSE finished in the dark, closing up 0.54%.

8. Market surveillance:

ASX futures are up 1 point to 6,716 at 7:30 a.m. AEDT.

+ 0.3 percent to 69.19 US cents

At 2:30 p.m. on Wall St: Dow + 0.4% S&P 500 + 0.2% Nasdaq + 0.3%

In New York: BHP flat Rio + 0.5% Atlassian + 0.8%

In Europe: Stoxx 50 flat FTSE + 0.5% CAC + 0.1% DAX -0.1%

Spot gold + 0.4 percent at US $ 1,484 / oz at 12:50 p.m. New York

Crude Brent + 0.4% to US $ 66.37 per barrel

American oil + 0.2% to US $ 60.56 per barrel

Iron ore -2.2 percent at US $ 90.50 per ton

Dalian iron ore -0.3 percent to 639 yuan

Aluminum LME -0.03 percent at US $ 1,774 per ton

LME copper -0.7 percent to US $ 6,147 per ton

2-year yield: 1.65% in the United States Australia 0.88%

5-year yield: 1.75% in the United States Australia 0.93%

10-year yield: 1.92% in the United States Australia 1.29% in Germany -0.25%

10-year US / Australia yield spread: 63 basis points

