ASX set to slide lower on opening

Traders still believe that a reduction in trade tensions, combined with what appears to be an accommodating monetary policy framework, should herald a solid turnaround in the global economy. It is therefore urgent to continue the momentum of the actions, traders wishing to shine their books until the end of the year.

3. A much happier vacation period than last year: The way traders enter the holiday season in 2019 contrasts sharply with the way they approached in 2018. It is practically this day in history as the month following losses and increased volatility markets – mainly due to the relentless push from the US Fed to raise US interest rates – that the US Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, convened the Financial Markets Task Force to discuss the risks posed by falling share prices.

The market bottomed out shortly after Christmas Eve last year, largely due to a change in Fed policy, laying the foundation for what has been the best annual return for US stocks this decade .

4. The big dish of the year: don't fight the Fed: This may be the key lesson to learn from the year: don't fight the Fed. Indeed, political support from other central bankers has also helped. However, the record year of 2019 for the S & P500, and even that of our own ASX200, has been guaranteed by an increasingly accommodative monetary policy for the U.S. Federal Reserve.

From the drop in interest rates to the re-expansion of its balance sheet, the Fed has made considerable efforts to support the stock market. Remember, after all, from a fundamental point of view, especially on the US stock markets, it was a sweet year. Revenue growth has been negative across the S & P500 over three consecutive quarters.

5. Friday's US data confirms the view of the "gold caps": Taking in the focus on shorter-term concerns, US economic data also gave the markets a boost on Friday evening. The U.S. dollar edged up, with U.S. Treasury returns as U.S. GDP figures were printed on expectations, and a wave of inflation and consumption supported the idea that pressures on prices remain contained in the US economy, while consumer sentiment is still solid.

This suggests that it is currently a "gold caps" market: US economic growth is moderate and good enough to support future profit growth, while at risk of inflation. limited will likely keep the US Fed on hold.

6. ASX rightly won't follow Wall Street's strong lead: Despite record highs for US stocks Friday night, the ASX200 is expected to open 26 points lower this morning, according to SPI Futures. The local stock market fell victim to the dynamics of "good news and bad news" last week, after the combination of better-than-expected local employment data and growing optimism about the global economic outlook, RBA interest rate declines have declined, and risk taking has been curbed.

Although the ASX performed strongly in 2019, on a relative basis, it was slightly underperforming, the 28% gain of the S & P500 over one year corresponding to its 21% rise.

7. Brexit risks reappear, driving down the pound: In a touch of negative news on Friday, the risks of Brexit returned a little to the fore in the minds of traders. On Friday, the pound fell to 1.29, marking a drop of around 4% for the currency last week, as British parliamentarians voted to approve a modified version of the withdrawal agreement. Prime Minister Boris Johnson who guarantees the “transition period” of Brexit. cannot be extended beyond its 2020 deadline.

It would seem that, for the market, the risks of Brexit have entirely returned and threw a veil over the electoral victory of the British Conservative Party just under a fortnight ago.

8. Market surveillance:

AUD + 0.2% to 69.00 US cents

On Wall St: Dow + 0.3% S&P 500 + 0.5% Nasdaq + 0.4%

S&P 500 up 28.5% since the start of 2019

In New York: BHP -0.5% Rio + 0.5% Atlassian + 0.9%

In Europe: Stoxx 50 + 1% FTSE + 0.1% CAC + 0.8% DAX + 0.8%

Spot gold + 0.2% at US $ 1,481.64 / oz New York

Crude Brent -0.6% to US $ 66.14 per barrel

US oil -1.2% at US $ 60.44 per barrel

Iron ore -2.3% at US $ 91.63 per ton

Dalian iron ore + 1.2% to 646.5 yuan

Aluminum LME + 0.2% at US $ 1,800 per ton

LME copper -0.6% at US $ 6,175 per ton

2-year yield: US 1.63% Australia 0.87%

5-year yield: US 1.73% Australia 0.92%

10-year yield: United States 1.92% Australia 1.28% Germany -0.26%

10-year US / Australia yield spread: 64 basis points

