ASX set to flat start, Aussie dollar falls

4. ASX opens flat this morning: The ASX200 is set to open almost flat this morning, with SPI futures hinting at a 6 point increase in the index. This is evidence of yesterday’s strong day of the index, when 1.35 percent gained. The gains were very broad: 86.5 percent of the shares rose during the session and each sector ended in positive territory. The financial sector bore most of the burden and recovered from the large losses on Monday.

5. Aussie data disappoint: Australian economic data and related analysis were negative yesterday. ANZ consumer confidence figures have been released and showed a decline in consumer sentiment in the Australian economy last week. The dynamic was largely attributed to the effects of the current bush fire crisis in Australia. The analysis corroborated another study published yesterday by Goldman Sachs that bushfires should wipe out 0.3 percent of GDP in the last quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

6. Australian dollar falls: The Australian dollar has slumped in the past 24 hours, largely due to concerns about the continued weakness of Australian consumption. The currency was the largest gap behind the G10 currencies, dropping over 1 percent as traders raised bets that the RBA would have to cut rates next month. The price movement in AUD / USD broke the pair below its well-respected 200-day EMA, an indicator that has provided strong technical resistance in the past.

7. USD climbs to service PMI beat: A stronger USD was also responsible for the sell-off in the AUD. The dollar was able to make up for some of its recent losses after US ISM PMI data for the manufacturing sector was printed stronger than expected overnight. It showed that the service sector indicator rose to 55.0 last month, exceeding the forecast value of 54.5 and addressing some of the concerns that emerged from last week’s US purchasing manager indicators, that business conditions in the US economy are deteriorating.

8. Market wrap