ASX set for modest recovery as oil and gold rise due to fears in the Middle East

4. The stocks cut off slightly: Global equity markets moved flat, if not slightly, as traders took the opportunity to make profits after yesterday’s shift in market sentiment. Asian and European stock indices underperformed, the Nikkei lost 1.9 percent, the DAX lost 0.7 percent, and the FTSE100 gave up 0.6 percent. US stocks did slightly better, offsetting Friday’s losses to close the week’s first trading session up 0.2 percent.

5th ASX wants to make up for losses on Monday: The ASX200 should grow again this morning thanks to the positive leadership of Wall Street. This is evidence of a weak, albeit slightly positive Monday for the local market. The ASX was supported yesterday by rising oil and gold prices, with mining and energy stocks holding the ASX200 in positive territory. The biggest delay for the market was the banking sector, which declined due to the decline in local and global bond yields.

6. Services PMI data exceed expectations: Economic data has been dominated by a flood of PMI numbers for global services in the past 24 hours. The numbers, particularly those from Europe and the United States, generally printed better than expected, easing some of the concerns about general global growth triggered by the series of unconvincing manufacturing PMI numbers over the past week. The database remains relatively small for the rest of the week, with the focus on Friday’s US non-farm payroll data.

7th dollar looks weak: Although there was a general security need in the market yesterday, the US dollar underperformed. Selling pressure on the greenback has increased over the past week as traders bet an increase in global economic activity may limit the US economy outperforming the rest of the world. The US dollar index has fallen by more than two percent since the beginning of December – and by almost three and a half percent since the highs in October.

ASX futures rose 36 points, or 0.5%, to 6709 near 7:30 a.m. AEDT

AUD -0.2% to 69.37 US cents

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wall Street: Dow flat S & P 500 + 0.2% Nasdaq + 0.4%

In Europe: Stoxx 50 -0.6% FTSE -0.6% CAC -0.5% DAX -0.7%

Nikkei 225 Futures + 0.9% Hang Seng + 0.5%

Spot Gold + 0.9% on US $ 1566.50 / oz at 1:21 p.m. New York

Brent crude oil + 0.3% to $ 68.81 a barrel

US oil + 0.2% to $ 63.18 a barrel

Iron ore + 1.1% to $ 95.61 per ton

Dalian iron ore + 0.2% to 666 yuan

LME aluminum + 0.5% to USD 1833 per ton

LME copper + 0.1% to $ 6138 per ton

