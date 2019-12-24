ASX makes modest gains before Christmas

Loading...

Across all sectors, health care led the gains with a 1% increase, helped by a 1.3% advance from CSL Limited, which closed at $ 282.29. Ramsay Healthcare added 0.7% to $ 74.23.

The energy sector grew 0.7%, while Woodside Petroleum rose 0.9% to $ 35.04, while Original Energy gained 0.6% to reach $ 8.61.

Industrial products rose 0.5%, Brambles increasing 0.8% to $ 12.08, while Sydney Airport rose 1.5% to $ 9.10.

Despite Australian benchmark government bond yields hitting their highest level since early November on Monday, the REITs still managed to gain 0.4%.

Elsewhere, materials increased 0.3%, in part due to the strength of the gold miners. Indeed, among the top ten winners of the benchmark index, seven were gold producers. Gold Road Resources led the way, jumping 7.7% to $ 1,195.

The broader All Ordinaries gold index ended the session up 2.7%. Like REITs, it has clearly not been affected by the continued rise in bond yields.

On the downside, consumer staples fell 0.6%, weighed down by a 1.2% drop from Coles Group to $ 15.25, while rival grocer Woolworths slipped 0, 5% to $ 37.37.

Technology fell 0.5%, Afterpay Touch ending down 1% to $ 29.20.

Telstra's stock weakened 0.5% to $ 3.65, contributing to a 0.4% drop in telecommunications.

Financial services fell 0.2%, with three of the big four ending flat to fall. Insurers and wealth managers have also come under pressure. Macquarie Bank managed to reverse the general trend, increasing 0.2% to $ 139.22.