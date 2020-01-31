ASX has had the strongest start to the year since 2012

“Although it is still too early to fully recognize the possible effects of the corona virus, this is clearly another economic disadvantage alongside the catastrophic bush fires,” said UBS analyst Pieter Stoltz to clients.

“Shares that are exposed to Chinese consumers, Chinese buyers in Australia, Chinese students and tourism are most likely to be affected.”

According to the National Health Commission, the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in China rose from 7711 on Wednesday to 9692. The death toll from the outbreak rose from 170 to 213.

“Once it becomes clear that the number of cases of corona viruses has peaked, risk sentiment should improve and stock markets should be supported by signs that global growth prospects remain positive. But we’re not there yet, ”said Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Capital.

The resilient performance on Friday came in the face of the United States and Japan warning their citizens against going to China. Although the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak Thursday to be a global health emergency, it did not advise similar measures, leading to a late boom on Wall Street that continued Asian trade.

Supported by a strong quarterly earnings report from Amazon before the start of trading, the information technology sector did the best on Friday, reaching a new record high of 1.7 percent. Healthcare and consumer staples grew 0.7 percent each.

Link Administration led profits and rose 9.7 percent to $ 6.81 after announcing an acquisition. GUD Holdings climbed 7.2 percent to $ 12.02 after the release of the half-year results.

Avita Medical grew 5.5 percent to 67.5 percent thanks to a positive trading result, while Austal rose 5.4 percent to $ 3.93 after a broker upgrade from Citi.

Polynovo led losses and declined 5.1 percent to $ 2.80. Gold Road Resources fell 5 percent to $ 1.42, while Adelaide Brighton fell 3.5 percent to $ 3.64 after a Macquarie downgrade.

118 companies won the benchmark, 66 gave way, while 16 remained unchanged.