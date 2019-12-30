ASX closes slightly lower as miners weigh

Loading...

"There is a general concern about how well things are going at the end of the year in the United States and this points particularly to the repo market," said Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking .

Earlier this month, the US Federal Reserve injected $ 500 billion in additional cash, demand for funds to pay for treasury purchases and pay corporate taxes in excess of available loans.

The shortage had put pressure on US repo rates in September, when interest rates in the US money markets reached up to 10% for some overnight loans, more than four times the Fed rate.

"If there is not enough cash available from the Fed by the end of the year for businesses and banks to balance the books, this could be an issue," added Mr. Smoling.

Mining giant BHP lost 0.98% to $ 39.25 and Rio Tinto lost 1.33% to $ 101.145.

South32 lost 1.82% to $ 2.69, Fortescue Metals lost 0.82% to $ 10.91 and BlueScope Steel lost 1.17% to $ 15.22.

The big four were all down, with ANZ down 0.69% to $ 24.61, Commonwealth Bank down 0.49% to $ 80.71, NAB down 0.62% to $ 24.775 and Westpac down 0.21% to $ 24.28.

The shares of the Stockland, Mirvac, Dexus, GPT Group and Vicinity Centers real estate groups – all of which were paid ex-dividend on Monday – fell from 0.76% to 2.11%.

Toll road operator Transurban, Sydney Airport and pipeline company APA also fell, down 2.33% to 3.98% after making payments to shareholders.

Energy stocks were mostly in the red, with Woodside, Oil Search, Origin and Santos down 0.41% to 1.21%.