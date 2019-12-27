ASX climbs higher after Christmas holidays

Loading...

"The mining sector definitely led the charge today," said Bell Direct market analyst Jessica Amir.

"It was actually a very good return session to end a troubled week."

The mining sector indeed dominated Friday, adding 1.11% overall.

BHP rose 1.05% to $ 39.64, Rio Tinto rose 0.5% to $ 102.51 and Fortescue Metals gained 0.82% to $ 11.00.

South32 jumped 1.86% to $ 2.74 and BlueScope Steel remained stable at $ 15.40.

Gold miners were boosted by an increase in the value of the precious metal, Newcrest increasing by 1.37% to $ 29.63, Northern Star leaping by 3.24% to $ 11.14 and Evolution winning 3 , 89% to $ 3.74.

Saracen Mineral, Regis Resources and St Barbara increased by 2.63% to 3.42% each.

The big four were all higher.

ANZ rose 0.2% to $ 24.78, Commonwealth Bank rose 0.45% to $ 81.07, NAB gained 0.28% to $ 24.93 and Westpac rose 0.5 % to $ 24.33.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank increased 0.3%, Bank of Queensland increased 1.09% and Macquarie Group increased 0.73%.

Telstra rose 0.27% to $ 3.66, but biotech giant CSL lost 0.66% to $ 280.42 to push down health care stocks.

Consumer Staples closed higher overall, supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles up 0.11% and 0.52% respectively, a2 Milk 0.83% and Costa Group up 3.16% to $ 2.61.

For discretionary consumers, Jumbo Interactive rose 5.5% to $ 15.55 and Wesfarmers rose 0.05% to $ 41.81, but JB Hi-Fi retailers fell 0.88% and Premier Investments fell 0.87%.

