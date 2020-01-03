ASX adds $ 30 billion start after Wall St surge

Loading...

ASX had been tipped for a quick boost after major US indices hit new highs overnight after easing trade tensions and reviving the Chinese economy.

For older miners, BHP shares rose 1.36% to $ 39.48, while Rio Tinto rose 1.2% to $ 102.36.

South32 rose 1.87% to $ 2.73, Fortescue Metals rose 1.35% to $ 10.925 and BlueScope Steel rose 0.69% to $ 15.245.

Westpac led the earnings of the big four, up 1.57% to $ 24.57.

ANZ increased 1.14% to $ 24.83, the Commonwealth Bank increased 1.43% to $ 81.02 and NAB decreased 1.3% to $ 24.89.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and Bank of Queensland rose 0.66% and 1.1% respectively, while Macquarie Group rose 1.61% to $ 139.74.

Magellan Financial rose 2.74% to $ 59.31 and insurers QBE, IAG and Suncorp rose from 0.81 to 1.57%.

The benchmark CSL in biotechnology gained 1.89% to $ 280.24, Ramsay Health Care and Sonic Healthcare increasing by 1.58% and 2.03% respectively.

The tech sector was very strong at the start thanks to gains from Wisetech, Afterpay, Appen, Altium, Xero and Bravura Solutions – each company increasing from 0.57 to 2.66% in the first half hour.

For manufacturers, Aurizon, Transurban, Sydney Airport and Qantas were in the dark, but Virgin Australia fell more than 3.0%.

The energy sector, as well as basic consumer goods, discretionary consumer goods, telecommunications operators and real estate trusts, also recorded higher trade.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar has retreated from five-month highs and is buying 69.86 cents US from 70.01 cents US on Thursday.

AAP

