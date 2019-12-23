Asus ZenScreen Touch makes productivity on two screens portable

Loading...

They have been around for a long time, of course, but most are bulky and bulky; requiring separate power and data cables to operate. The new wave of portable monitors powered by USB-C changes all that and most importantly, they also don't require you to be near a power outlet.

The Asus ZenScreen Touch is also good for gaming on the go.

There are a number of companies that manufacture USB-C portable monitors from large PC manufacturers such as Lenovo and HP to lesser known Chinese brands. The Asus ZenScreen Touch has particularly struck my imagination, as it is the only portable monitor I know of that has both a touch input and an internal battery, so it won't drain your laptop. With its 15.6 inches, it is also one of the largest portable monitors you can get while remaining about as thin and light as an iPad.

I took the ZenScreen Touch with me on a press trip recently and when it was connected to my laptop, I was about as productive as I was working from the larger two-screen setup of my home office.

The included smart cover that doubles as a stand supports multiple positions so you can orient the monitor as you please. I have found this particularly useful on the road, where the height of a work surface can vary from an airplane tray table to a hotel desk.

I wish the internal battery to last more than four hours, but that was not too troublesome, as the ZenScreen Touch didn't seem to overcharge my laptop's battery.

Having a portable monitor of this size also has other benefits besides productivity. Using a power outlet on my airplane seat, I was able to catch up on my game delay on a long-haul flight by connecting my Nintendo Switch to the micro-HDMI port. ZenScreen. Reading the Switch using the larger, brighter 15.6-inch screen on the ZenScreen provides a much more comfortable gaming experience than using the built-in 6-inch screen. , 3 inches from the Switch.

Loading

The 10-point touch screen supports swipe, scroll, drag-and-pinch gestures and works on Windows 10 or Android, so you can connect to the most convenient device. On the days that I knew I wouldn't do anything too heavy, I would leave my heavier laptop at the hotel and throw my portable monitor in the bag and just use it with my Samsung Galaxy S10 + in mode DEX.

At $ 699, the Asus ZenScreen Touch is a touch (pun intended) on the pricey side, but that's because there is no other portable monitor that can match it. match in terms of functionality. That said, if you're ready to forgo an internal battery, a touch screen, and a Micro-HDMI port, there are other options at half the price. Either way, it's a lot cheaper than investing in a dual-screen laptop.