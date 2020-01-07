Asus unveils new 4K ROG Swift Gaming Displays

Loading...

At CES, Asus unveiled two new high-end 4K game displays that will join the ROG Swift product line later this year. The most impressive of these new ones is the ROG Swift PG32UQX, which has a mini LED backlight to minimize light bleeding and produce high-contrast images.

The 4K panel of the ROG Swift PG32UQX measures 32 inches diagonally. Thanks to the mini LED background lighting, Asus was able to create 1,152 local dim zones over the panel. This allows the monitor to control the lighting of the panel with exceptional accuracy. In addition to reducing light bleeding, this also improves the contrast between colors on the screen. Added to this is support for HDR 1400 content and coverage of 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

With such a well-rounded list of image enhancing functions, the ROG Swift PG32UQX sounds more like a business-oriented screen and is in many ways comparable to Asus’s ProArt PA32UCX. Don’t be fooled, however, because the ROG Swift PG32UQX also comes with excellent gaming functions. The ROG Swift PG32UQX operates at 144Hz and is equipped with Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate technology to equalize the image refresh rate.

With its wide range of high-quality functions, the ROG Swift PG32UQX must have excellent performance and image quality, but until we get the chance to test firsthand, we can’t say for sure.

Asus did not disclose how much this monitor would cost, but it is likely to be quite expensive. The company has similarly sold ProArt PA32UCX for around $ 3,999. That is not to say that the ROG Swift PG32UQX will cost the same, but it will probably be one of the more expensive 32-inch gaming screens when it is released.

Asus also announced the ROG Swift PG43UQ display, which is essentially an incremental update to the company’s 2019 ROG Strix XG438Q. The PG43UQ is almost identical in terms of functions to the XG438Q. Both use 4K panels with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The most striking difference between the two screens is the addition of support for AMD’s Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology in the new PG43UQ monitor. This helps to improve performance and image quality while gaming at 4K with high frame rates.

In my review of the ROG Strix XG438Q I found that it was a very competitive gaming solution thanks to the large 43-inch display, the fast refresh rate and the relatively low price tag. Other large format game displays such as HP’s Omen X Emperium 65 which costs $ 4,999.99 compared to the ROG Strix XG438Q, but this was mainly due to the fairly large price difference.

However, Asus has not announced the price for the ROG Swift PG43UQ display, making it difficult to weigh against existing products on the market. If it is launched with a price similar to the $ 1,099 ROG Strix XG438Q, it should serve as an even more competitive alternative to other large format displays. However, if Asus drives up the price too high, it is probably best to avoid the ROG Swift PG43UQ in favor of the ROG Strix XG438Q, because the differences between them are relatively small.

The ROG Swift PG43UQ is reported to be available sometime in the second quarter, but we will have to wait until later in the year to get an exact launch date.

