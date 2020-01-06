ASUS unveils Chromebook Flip C436 with Intel i7, NVMe

Loading...

Since the launch of Linux apps on Chrome OS in 2018, manufacturers have run an arms race to offer better, more powerful Chromebooks to meet the performance demands of developers and other powerful users. At CES 2020, ASUS unveiled their latest flagship Chrome OS device, the Chromebook Flip C436, and it’s a real spec sheet stuffer.

Over the years, ASUS has created a variety of beloved devices that touch the sweet spots between prices, performance and style. More recently, the Chromebook Flip C434 essentially delivered the Google Pixelbook experience for a considerably lower price, giving it a top position in our list of best Chromebooks.

ASUS starts 2020 with a bang and releases a powerful version of the C434, known as the Chromebook Flip C436. Unlike its predecessor, the Flip C436 offers a laptop-grade 10th generation Intel i7 processor – which will blow the doors of most other Chromebooks including the Pixelbook Go – and 16 GB of RAM.

More importantly, what makes the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 unique is that instead of the eMMC storage in almost every Chromebook, it uses a good NVMe solid-state drive. Although that may not sound impressive in itself, it has a major impact on your daily use of Chrome OS and the file manager. So far, only two Chromebooks – the highest model of the original Pixelbook and the enterprise Dell Latitude Chromebook – have offered NVMe storage.

If we look beyond the performance characteristics, the newest ASUS convertible also offers many of the same features that you will find on other Chromebooks this year, such as WiFi 6, a fingerprint sensor and support for the Universal Stylus Initiative. No start screen has been announced for the Chromebook Flip C436, and prices will certainly vary depending on the model you choose.

